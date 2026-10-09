Okinawa Assembly Resolution Seeks US Forces' Action After Murder Case

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NAHA, Oct 9 (NNN-Kyodo) -- The Okinawa prefectural assembly adopted a resolution calling on the US military to take action to prevent a recurrence after the alleged murder of a local woman by a US Marine in the southern island prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

"We are seeing the limitations of the US military's training programme and ability to maintain discipline, and have to say that it is not functioning as an organisation," said Ryotaro Odo, who heads the assembly's special committee on US military bases, regarding recurring crimes involving US servicemen over the years.

In addition to the protest resolution, the assembly adopted a statement to the same effect addressed to the Japanese government. Both documents also call for a fundamental review of the Japan-US Status of Forces Agreement.

In reading out the statement at the assembly, Odo denounced the alleged murder as "an extremely heinous and despicable act that severely tramples on the dignity of Okinawa residents and can never be tolerated."

He also called on the US military to cooperate in the investigation and to clearly demonstrate its responsibility as an organisation, including disciplinary action against those responsible.

Some assembly members opposed the resolution as it failed to include a demand to dismiss the head of the US military in Okinawa. The vote was 45 in favour and two against.

Devin Ballard, who is stationed at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, was arrested Sunday in the southern Japan prefecture on suspicion of robbing and murdering Anna Yagi at a hotel in the prefectural capital Naha the previous day, according to police. He has denied the allegations.

Following the arrest, the US military in Okinawa suspended operations for 48 hours from Wednesday noon and announced a curfew from midnight to 5 am for 30 days starting Friday.

Similar resolutions of protest have already been passed by the municipal assemblies of Naha, Ginowan, Miyakojima and Motobu, with momentum building across Okinawa.

Ahead of the prefectural assembly's resolution passage, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters in Tokyo that the measures including operational pause and nighttime curfew reflect the United States' serious response and its swift actions to prevent a recurrence and impose discipline.

Noting that the US military has said it will further review their guidelines on liberty policy, Koizumi said, "We will continue consultations with the United States" on how to implement effective measures to prevent reoccurrence.

The prefectural assembly passed a similar protest resolution and opinion statement in 2024 when a series of sexual assaults by US servicemen in Okinawa came to light.

Past crimes involving US military personnel, including those against women and girls, have angered residents of Okinawa. The prefecture was under US control between 1945 and 1972 following Japan's defeat in World War II and still hosts the bulk of the facilities exclusively used by US Forces Japan.

--NNN-KYODO