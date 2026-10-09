Japan Cabinet Approves Bill For First Consumption Tax Cut On Food And Drinks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TOKYO, Oct 9 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a bill to temporarily cut the consumption tax on food and drink and implement an income-linked cash benefit system for lower earners, with an eye to securing its passage during the current Diet session, Kyodo News reported.

The consumption tax on food and drink products would be reduced from eight per cent to one per cent for two years from April, while there would be annual payments for low- to middle-income earners.

It would be the first cut since the consumption tax was introduced in 1989.

The government is hoping that the legislation would be enacted during the current extraordinary Diet session through Dec 12.

While Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said that the measures are the best way to speedily help a public facing inflationary pressures, about 10 trillion yen (US$63 billion) is expected to be lost in tax revenues over two years.

The government has said funds will be secured without relying on deficit-financing bonds, while deferring specifics on how the amount will be secured, raising concerns over Japan's fiscal health that is already the worst among advanced economies.

Opposition lawmakers have expressed concern over how the shortfall will be covered and criticised the criteria for who would receive the benefits as vague.

There is also concern that the latest tax-cut plan could affect local government finances, as part of the consumption tax collected by the central government is distributed to municipalities.

"We will take measures to ensure that local governments' fiscal management is not adversely affected," Takaichi said at a Senate session later on Friday.

She also said that the planned reduction in the consumption tax rate "will be reflected in prices, in principle," while adding that it is difficult to make a definitive projection as prices are influenced by "a wide range of factors."

As for how to secure the necessary funding, Takaichi stopped short of providing details, just saying that it would be considered "given the broader framework of budgetary reforms to be pursued going forward."

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told a press conference that the government will "clearly identify" the funding sources through the forthcoming budget drafting process.

The Cabinet approved the plan for a consumption tax cut in August. The following month, the government gave the green light to a tax reform package, which became the basis for the legislation.

Since 2019, the standard consumption tax rate has been 10 per cent, with a reduced eight per cent rate for food and beverages, excluding alcoholic drinks and dining out.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party scored a landslide victory in February's House of Representatives election on a policy platform that included a pledge to consider slashing the consumption tax rate on food and beverages to "zero" for two years.

Its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, as well as most opposition parties, made similar campaign pledges.

The ruling bloc later decided on the one-per cent plan after learning that modifying retailers' cash register systems to accommodate a zero tax rate would take more time, during discussions held by a cross-party "national council" on taxation and social security.

--NNN-KYODO