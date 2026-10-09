MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) LBank Exchange Listed GXY (GREENOXXY)

October 09, 2026 4:20 AM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed GXY (GREENOXXY) at 07:00am on Oct7, 2026 (UTC).







GXY Listing Banner

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Users are able to access the trading pair at:

About GXY (GREENOXXY)

GREENOXXY (GXY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum (fixed supply: 100,000,000 GXY) linked to real-world ecological restoration in Ecuador. It is issued by SKM Global Trading Ltd. (BVI), parent company of Rainforest Enterprise (RFE), which has been active since 2016 and manages more than 40,000 hectares of reforestation and agroforestry projects. GXY connects a global community with tangible climate action: supporting rainforest restoration, biodiversity and local communities, with transparent on-chain records and community governance via Snapshot.

Why GXY (GREENOXXY)

GREENOXXY (GXY) is worth watching because it combines blockchain infrastructure with a long-running real-world ecological restoration business rather than relying solely on a token narrative. Rainforest Enterprise has operated reforestation and agroforestry projects in Ecuador since 2016 across more than 40,000 hectares, while GXY is designed to bring greater transparency to ecological impact through satellite and drone monitoring, on-chain data verification, and community governance. The project also has a fixed supply of 100 million GXY, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 structure, and a roadmap covering CEX expansion, staking, DAO governance, and international ecological projects, giving it potential exposure to the growing intersection of Web3, ESG, and verifiable real-world environmental assets.

Tokenomics

Token Name: GREENOXXY Token Symbol: GXY Total Supply: 100,000,000

Allocation Breakdown:

Ecosystem & Reforestation Incentives: 50% Technology Development: 20% Staking Rewards: 15% Marketing & Partnerships: 10% Team: 5%

Learn More About GXY (GREENOXXY)

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Whitepaper:

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 25 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems.

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Source: LBank