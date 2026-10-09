Chainup Brings Flagship Executive Gathering To Money20/20 USA As Tradfi And Digital Assets Align

Following ChainUp's global event series where senior executives make up over 80% of attendees, entry is strictly curated to ensure high-intent networking away from the convention floor.

The closed-door gathering convenes C-suite leaders, commercial banking executives, and digital asset founders for direct B2B dealmaking.

Crypto Ignite: Vegas Executive Night will take place on October 19, 2026, at Bottled Blonde Las Vegas during Money20/20 USA.

With US financial institutions and enterprise fintechs moving past exploratory pilots to integrate live blockchain rails, the conversation in Las Vegas is focused on execution. Crypto Ignite cuts through the noise of the trade show floor, offering a private, high-signal setting for senior leaders to discuss real partnership roadmaps, technical integrations, and institutional deployments over drinks and canapés.

Bridging TradFi and Enterprise Digital Asset Infrastructure

Aligning with key Money20/20 themes around modernizing cross-border payments, tokenized assets, and regulatory guardrails, join us for an evening of conversations centered on core enterprise deployments:



Institutional Custody: Advanced Multi-Party Computation (MPC) frameworks engineered to secure large-scale enterprise asset management.

Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization: Secure end-to-end platforms facilitating the issuance, lifecycle management, and distribution of tokenized assets.

Real-Time Settlement & Payment Rails: Next-generation financial rails linking commercial banking systems with borderless digital asset liquidity. Automated Compliance & Risk Monitoring: Real-time Know-Your-Transaction (KYT) and AML tracking built to navigate tightening global and US regulatory standards.

Alongside the evening mixer, ChainUp will showcase its full enterprise technology stack on the Money20/20 USA show floor at Booth #13133 inside The Venetian Expo throughout the event. Schedule a 1-on-1 consultation with our team here: .



Date/Time: October 19, 2026 | 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM PDT

Venue: Bottled Blonde Las Vegas, 3639 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Registration Link:

Strategic Partnership Opportunities

A limited number of co-hosting and strategic partnership slots are available for brands looking to connect directly with global enterprise buyers, banking leaders, and capital allocators. To request partnership details, contact ....

About ChainUp

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is the industry's sole comprehensive provider of compliant digital asset SaaS infrastructure. Serving 700+ enterprise clients globally, ChainUp provides SOC 2-certified turnkey and white-label software for crypto exchanges, stablecoin payment systems, tokenization exchanges, prediction markets, and institutional MPC custody. Learn more at

For media queries, please contact:

Yeo Xue Zhen

Senior Marketing Manager, ChainUp

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