Noida's Jewar Airport To Be Named After PM Narendra Modi Here's What It Will Be Called

MENAFN - Live Mint) The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh is set to be named Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, after the state Cabinet approved a proposal to rename the airport on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision while briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting, describing the airport as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Council of Ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar,” Adityanath said.

Jewar airport to be renamed Narendra Modi International Airport

The chief minister said the airport was set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country.

“The Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers is grateful to the Prime Minister for gifting the state the Noida International Airport (Jewar); this is set to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and, in the future, the country's largest aviation hub,” he said.

The Cabinet's approval marks a proposed change to the airport's name, with the new name incorporating both the prime minister's name and the Jewar location.

UP Cabinet honours PM Modi's 25 years in public service

The renaming proposal comes alongside a resolution passed by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet honouring Modi for completing 25 years of continuous public service as the head of a government.

Adityanath described October 7 as a“glorious chapter in the nation's history”, marking Modi's 25-year journey as chief minister and prime minister.

Yogi Adityanath highlights Modi's bond with Uttar Pradesh

The chief minister highlighted the relationship between the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh, saying the state had entered a new phase of development under Modi's leadership.

“Under his leadership, India has established a new identity on the global stage while preserving its civilizational values; simultaneously, UP has entered a new era where heritage and development go hand in hand. The bond between PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh is deeply personal,” Adityanath said.

He also praised Modi's leadership and contribution to the state's development, referring to the prime minister as a“Karmayogi”.

“Under the guidance of 'Karmayogi' PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh is scaling new heights of all-round progress with renewed self-confidence,” he said.

UP Cabinet reiterates development commitment

Adityanath added that the state Cabinet had expressed appreciation for Modi's“visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering and continued commitment” to Uttar Pradesh.

“The Council of Ministers reiterates its resolve to work continuously with full dedication, energy and commitment to realise the vision of a developed Uttar Pradesh and a developed India by 2047,” he said.

The proposed renaming of the Jewar airport is part of the state government's broader expression of gratitude towards Modi, with the Cabinet reiterating its commitment to prioritising development in Uttar Pradesh.