South African Energy Storage Association (SAESA) Welcomes 4,600 MW Battery Storage Prioritisation And Calls For Integrated Energy Planning

The South African Energy Storage Association (SAESA) ( ) welcomes the prioritisation of 4,600 MW of battery energy storage under the first Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025 Section 34 determination.

The timing is significant. Recent Integrated Energy Plan (IEP) modelling and assumptions discussions highlighted a fundamental shift that South Africa's energy planning now needs to capture: we cannot plan the future power system by counting megawatts of generation alone.

We must plan for when energy is available, where it is available, how it moves through a constrained grid and how it is stored and dispatched when the system needs it most.

The announcement reinforces that shift. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are becoming critical system infrastructure, supporting flexibility, reducing avoidable curtailment, shifting energy into periods of demand and strengthening security of supply.

For SAESA, the message for the IEP is clear: storage, flexibility and system services must be modelled as integral components of South Africa's future electricity architecture, with their contribution considered from the outset of generation planning.

“The IEP must plan the power system we are becoming, not simply model the power system we have inherited,” says SAESA.

Partnership with C&I Energy + Storage Summit

SAESA is an association partner of the C&I Energy + Storage Summit, created by VUKA Group, taking place on 28–29 October 2026 at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, Johannesburg.

The summit brings together commercial and industrial energy users, project developers, financiers, regulators and solution providers to explore practical approaches to energy security, procurement and storage deployment.

For businesses assessing how storage can support their operations, the event offers an opportunity to meet SAESA and engage with the wider energy community on the decisions shaping South Africa's evolving electricity system.

Commercial and industrial energy decision-makers are invited to apply to attend as hosted buyers. Qualifying buyers receive complimentary summit access and curated opportunities to engage with industry partners.

Meet SAESA at C&I Energy + Storage Summit: Join the Hosted Buyer Programme



The Hosted Buyer Programme connects commercial and industrial energy decision-makers with solution providers shaping South Africa's evolving private energy market.

Qualified energy buyers receive complimentary access to the summit and curated engagement with industry partners exploring energy procurement, storage deployment and project development.

Apply for the Hosted Buyer Programme ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About SAESA:

The South African Energy Storage Association (SAESA) is the national trade association dedicated to advancing energy storage. It works towards a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity system through industry advocacy, knowledge sharing and support for its members' business development.

About the C&I Energy + Storage Summit:

The C&I Energy + Storage Summit connects commercial and industrial energy users with project developers, financiers, regulators and solution providers to address the practical challenges shaping South Africa's private energy market. Organised by VUKA Group, the Johannesburg edition takes place on 28–29 October 2026 at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, alongside the EIUG Conference, Water Security Africa and the Data Centre Summit.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations with information, industry networks and business opportunities across Africa. Through its events and media platforms, the group brings stakeholders together to share knowledge, build relationships and support the growth of the industries it serves. Its power and energy portfolio includes Enlit Africa, the C&I Energy + Storage Summit, Water Security Africa and ESI Africa.