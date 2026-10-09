Azerbaijan Eases Farmers' Access To Finance

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Farmers' access to finance has become easier and simpler compared to last year, Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Agricultural Credit and Development (AACD) Elnur Musayev said at the 3rd International Agro Business Forum, held in Baku on Friday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that when farmers and entrepreneurs apply for financing through authorized organizations, they sometimes complain about additional requirements imposed by banks and other financial institutions. Addressing the issue of access to finance is one of the Ministry of Agriculture's key priorities.

"We are holding meetings with the Central Bank regarding this matter; working groups have been established, and a state program has been approved. We can see in the market today that accessing finance is easier and simpler this year compared to last year. This gives us hope that the situation will improve further next year," Musayev explained.

The agency's deputy chairman emphasized that both farmers just starting their entrepreneurial activities and those wishing to expand their operations can apply directly to AACD.

He pointed out that although the agency does not have the authority to work directly with farmers and entrepreneurs, applicants are referred to relevant authorized organizations, such as banks, non-bank credit organizations, credit unions, and leasing companies. Applications for financing reach AACD through these organizations.

"We directly address every inquiry and every issue raised by farmers and suppliers. Therefore, any farmer or agricultural enterprise can contact us in writing or in person. Regardless of the method of contact, whether by phone or during an in-person visit, we strive to provide as much support as possible," he added.