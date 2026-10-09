Uzbekistan, JICA Discuss Transport, Agriculture And Workforce Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Samarkand region and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed expanding cooperation in transport infrastructure, agriculture, workforce development and labor migration during a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Samarkand regional government, following a meeting between Samarkand Regional Governor Adiz Boboyev and a JICA delegation led by Executive Senior Vice President Katsura Miyazaki to discuss potential joint initiatives and opportunities for further cooperation.

The talks focused on developing road and transport infrastructure, modernizing agriculture, training skilled workers and addressing labor migration issues.

Boboyev highlighted the potential for cooperation with JICA in attracting modern technologies, investment and Japanese expertise.

"Adiz Boboyev noted the significant potential of cooperation with JICA in attracting modern technologies, investments and advanced Japanese experience," the statement said.

He also expressed the region's readiness to jointly develop new projects, secure investment and grant funding, and create favorable conditions for their implementation.

JICA representatives, in turn, expressed their readiness to expand cooperation and participate in new projects in the Samarkand region.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their interest in developing a long-term partnership and implementing additional joint initiatives.

JICA is Japan's government agency responsible for providing official development assistance, including technical cooperation, concessional financing and grant aid to support economic and social development in partner countries.