Saudi Arabia Construction Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 By Sector - Q2 2026 Vision 2030 Fuels 4.4% Annual Growth And Infrastructure Opportunities In 2027-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target transport, renewable energy and housing opportunities driven by Vision 2030, public-private investment and an expanding mega-project pipeline.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q2 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's construction industry is projected to grow by 3% in real terms in 2026, supported by rising investment in transport infrastructure, renewable energy and major development programs funded under the Kingdom's 2026 Budget. Continued government spending and private-sector participation are expected to strengthen construction activity across infrastructure, residential, energy, utilities, commercial and institutional projects.

Financing trends also indicate sustained demand across the Saudi Arabian real estate market. According to the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), total real estate loans issued by banks increased by 6.4% YoY at the end of Q1 2026. This followed growth of 7.7% at the end of Q4 2025 and 10.8% at the end of Q3 2025.

The Saudi Arabian Cabinet approved a fiscal year 2026 budget that includes total expenditure of SAR1.3 trillion ($346.7 billion) and estimated revenue of approximately SAR1.2 trillion ($306.7 billion). The budget is designed to advance Saudi Vision 2030 by supporting major developments, reducing dependence on oil revenue and expanding non-oil economic activity.

Saudi Arabia expects 2026 to mark the beginning of a third phase of Vision 2030, with a stronger focus on accelerating delivery, creating new growth opportunities and generating sustainable economic benefits beyond 2030. Major budget allocations include SAR259 billion ($69.1 billion) for health and social development, SAR202 billion ($53.9 billion) for education, and SAR35 billion ($9.3 billion) for infrastructure and transportation.

From 2027 to 2030, the Saudi Arabia construction market is forecast to record average annual growth of 4.4%. Expansion will be supported by Vision 2030 development programs, increased public-private investment in transport and housing infrastructure, and plans to extend the national railway network from 5,300km in 2024 to 8,000km by 2030.

The Saudi Landbridge Project is expected to be a significant contributor to infrastructure construction. In April 2026, the government announced that the SAR26.2 billion ($7 billion) project was progressing toward construction. The development is planned to add more than 1,500km of railway lines by 2034, including a 900km connection between Riyadh and Jeddah. It will provide direct freight access linking the capital with King Abdullah Port and Yanbu.

Additional components include the 35km Riyadh Rail Link and a double-track railway connecting the North-South Railway with the Eastern Railway Network. These investments are expected to improve freight capacity, regional connectivity and logistics efficiency while generating opportunities for contractors, consultants, suppliers and investors.

Report Overview

Construction in Saudi Arabia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2030 (Q2 2026) provides market analysis and actionable insight into the Saudi Arabian construction industry. The report examines growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity while assessing key trends, risks, opportunities and competitive conditions.



Historical construction industry valuations for 2021-2025 and forecasts for 2026-2030

Analysis of the commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential sectors

Sub-sector forecasts and assessments of the principal market growth drivers

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline by sector and development stage

Projected spending across projects in the existing construction pipeline Listings of major projects and details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify Saudi Arabia construction market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess growth potential with more than 600 time-series data forecasts

Monitor construction, infrastructure and real estate market trends

Develop and validate business strategies using critical and actionable analysis

Evaluate cost, regulatory, operational and competitive risks Examine competitive positioning and the factors influencing project success

The report supports construction companies, investors, consultants, financial institutions and other stakeholders seeking to understand Saudi Arabia's construction outlook through 2030 and identify opportunities arising from Vision 2030, railway expansion, housing development, renewable energy investment and public infrastructure spending.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

7.1 What is this Report About?

7.2 Definitions

7.3 CRI Methodology



About the Analyst Contact the Publisher

List of Tables [21]

List of Figures [49]

For more information about this report visit

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