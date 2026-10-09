Global Industrial Heat Pump Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 2.5 Billion As Decarbonization And Waste Heat Recovery Accelerate
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|235
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.2 Quality commitment
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid Sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
1.9 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Product trends
2.4 Capacity trends
2.5 Temperature trends
2.6 Application trends
2.7 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Key factors affecting the value chain
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Positive outlook toward renewable sector
3.2.1.2 Influx of new investments across heavy duty industrial applications
3.2.1.3 Encouraging regulatory framework by respective authorities to curb carbon emissions
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Significant initial deployment cost
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Cost structure analysis of industrial heat pumps
3.8 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.8.1 Digital transformation with IoT technologies
3.8.2 Emerging market penetration
3.9 Investment analysis & future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.4.3 New product launches
4.4.4 Expansion plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Air source
5.3 Ground source
5.4 Water source
5.5 Closed cycle mechanical heat pump
5.6 Open cycle mechanical vapor compression heat pump
5.7 Open cycle mechanical thermocompression heat pump
5.8 Closed cycle absorption heat pump
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 500 kW
6.3 > 500 kW to 2 MW
6.4 2 MW - 5 MW
6.5 > 5 MW
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Temperature, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 80 - 100 C
7.3 100 - 150 C
7.4 150 - 200 C
7.5 > 200 C
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Industrial
8.2.1 Paper
8.2.2 Food & beverages
8.2.3 Chemical
8.2.4 Iron & Steel
8.2.5 Machinery
8.2.6 Non-Metallic minerals
8.2.7 Other industries
8.3 District heating
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Norway
9.3.3 Denmark
9.3.4 Finland
9.3.5 Sweden
9.3.6 Germany
9.3.7 Poland
9.3.8 Spain
9.3.9 Austria
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 Australia
9.4.4 South Korea
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Saudi Arabia
9.5.2 Turkey
9.5.3 South Africa
9.6 Latin America
9.6.1 Brazil
9.6.2 Mexico
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 AGO Energie + Anlagen
10.2 Armstrong International
10.3 Atlas Copco
10.4 Baker Hughes
10.5 Carrier
10.6 Daikin Applied Europe
10.7 Dalrada Technology Group
10.8 Ecop
10.9 Enerin
10.10 Everllence
10.11 GEA Group
10.12 Hien New Energy Equipment
10.13 Johnson Controls
10.14 Mitsubishi Electric
10.15 Ochsner
10.16 Oilon Group
10.17 Siemens Energy
10.18 Thermax
10.19 Trane Technologies
10.20 Turboden
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