Global Industrial Heat Pump Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 2.5 Billion As Decarbonization And Waste Heat Recovery Accelerate

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Heat Pump Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Heat Pump Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035 as Decarbonization Investments Accelerate

The Global Industrial Heat Pump Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%. Market growth is being driven by industrial decarbonization initiatives, rising demand for energy-efficient thermal systems, and increased investment in technologies that capture and reuse industrial waste heat.

Industrial operators are replacing conventional heating equipment with advanced heat pump systems to reduce fossil fuel consumption, improve process efficiency, and comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations. Corporate sustainability commitments and carbon reduction mandates are also accelerating deployment across manufacturing, chemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, metals, and other energy-intensive industries.

Waste heat recovery remains a significant market opportunity. Industrial heat pumps can upgrade low-grade waste heat for use in production processes, facility heating, and other thermal applications. This capability supports lower operating emissions while helping businesses manage energy costs and advance long-term sustainability targets. Expanding industrial infrastructure in emerging economies, combined with rising energy consumption across manufacturing operations, is expected to create additional opportunities through 2035.

Ground Source Heat Pump Segment Supports Sustainable Industrial Operations

The ground source heat pump segment generated USD 50.7 million in 2025 and is anticipated to record steady growth over the forecast period. Adoption is increasing across industrial heating and cooling applications as companies pursue lower carbon emissions and improved thermal efficiency. The segment is also benefiting from demand for reliable systems that can support continuous industrial operations while contributing to facility-wide sustainability strategies.

500 kW to 2 MW Systems Gain Momentum

The 500 kW to 2 MW capacity segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2026 and 2035. Demand is being supported by the need for high-capacity heat pump systems suitable for large-scale industrial facilities and energy-intensive processes. Manufacturers are investing in advanced R&D, strategic partnerships, and product innovation to improve system output, performance, and compatibility with existing infrastructure.

Development priorities include high-efficiency equipment, scalable system configurations, enhanced controls, and improved integration with waste heat recovery networks. These advances are strengthening the business case for industrial heat pumps as alternatives to fossil fuel-based heating technologies.

United States Leads Regional Market Development

The United States Industrial Heat Pump Market accounted for an 85.3% share in 2025, generating USD 274.6 million. Growth is supported by strong demand for efficient thermal systems, emissions reduction policies, and industrial investment in low-carbon manufacturing. The transition toward high-capacity industrial heat pumps is expected to continue as facility operators modernize heating infrastructure and reduce exposure to conventional fuel costs.

Regulatory incentives, clean energy programs, and corporate climate strategies are also encouraging wider adoption. Industrial operators are increasingly evaluating heat pumps as part of integrated energy management plans that combine electrification, waste heat utilization, and operational efficiency improvements.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Major companies operating in the Global Industrial Heat Pump Industry include Armstrong International, Atlas Copco, Carrier, Daikin Applied Europe, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens Energy, Trane Technologies, GEA Group, and Thermax.

Leading market participants are expanding their portfolios with high-efficiency systems designed for diverse industrial load requirements. Strategic collaboration with industrial operators, engineering firms, and technology providers is helping manufacturers accelerate commercialization and deliver sector-specific solutions. Companies are also strengthening global supply chains, improving after-sales service capabilities, and increasing investment in system customization.

Competitive positioning will increasingly depend on performance, capacity, integration flexibility, lifecycle economics, and service coverage. Manufacturers that align product development with regulatory incentives and industrial sustainability programs are expected to capture a greater share of emerging opportunities in the Industrial Heat Pump Market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, principal growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, technology and capacity segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035 Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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