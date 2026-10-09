Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Global Industrial Heat Pump Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 2.5 Billion As Decarbonization And Waste Heat Recovery Accelerate


2026-10-09 05:01:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through waste heat recovery, scalable high-efficiency systems, strategic partnerships, regulatory incentives, and stronger after-sales support.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Heat Pump Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Heat Pump Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035 as Decarbonization Investments Accelerate

The Global Industrial Heat Pump Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%. Market growth is being driven by industrial decarbonization initiatives, rising demand for energy-efficient thermal systems, and increased investment in technologies that capture and reuse industrial waste heat.

Industrial operators are replacing conventional heating equipment with advanced heat pump systems to reduce fossil fuel consumption, improve process efficiency, and comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations. Corporate sustainability commitments and carbon reduction mandates are also accelerating deployment across manufacturing, chemicals, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, metals, and other energy-intensive industries.

Waste heat recovery remains a significant market opportunity. Industrial heat pumps can upgrade low-grade waste heat for use in production processes, facility heating, and other thermal applications. This capability supports lower operating emissions while helping businesses manage energy costs and advance long-term sustainability targets. Expanding industrial infrastructure in emerging economies, combined with rising energy consumption across manufacturing operations, is expected to create additional opportunities through 2035.

Ground Source Heat Pump Segment Supports Sustainable Industrial Operations

The ground source heat pump segment generated USD 50.7 million in 2025 and is anticipated to record steady growth over the forecast period. Adoption is increasing across industrial heating and cooling applications as companies pursue lower carbon emissions and improved thermal efficiency. The segment is also benefiting from demand for reliable systems that can support continuous industrial operations while contributing to facility-wide sustainability strategies.

500 kW to 2 MW Systems Gain Momentum

The 500 kW to 2 MW capacity segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2026 and 2035. Demand is being supported by the need for high-capacity heat pump systems suitable for large-scale industrial facilities and energy-intensive processes. Manufacturers are investing in advanced R&D, strategic partnerships, and product innovation to improve system output, performance, and compatibility with existing infrastructure.

Development priorities include high-efficiency equipment, scalable system configurations, enhanced controls, and improved integration with waste heat recovery networks. These advances are strengthening the business case for industrial heat pumps as alternatives to fossil fuel-based heating technologies.

United States Leads Regional Market Development

The United States Industrial Heat Pump Market accounted for an 85.3% share in 2025, generating USD 274.6 million. Growth is supported by strong demand for efficient thermal systems, emissions reduction policies, and industrial investment in low-carbon manufacturing. The transition toward high-capacity industrial heat pumps is expected to continue as facility operators modernize heating infrastructure and reduce exposure to conventional fuel costs.

Regulatory incentives, clean energy programs, and corporate climate strategies are also encouraging wider adoption. Industrial operators are increasingly evaluating heat pumps as part of integrated energy management plans that combine electrification, waste heat utilization, and operational efficiency improvements.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Major companies operating in the Global Industrial Heat Pump Industry include Armstrong International, Atlas Copco, Carrier, Daikin Applied Europe, Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens Energy, Trane Technologies, GEA Group, and Thermax.

Leading market participants are expanding their portfolios with high-efficiency systems designed for diverse industrial load requirements. Strategic collaboration with industrial operators, engineering firms, and technology providers is helping manufacturers accelerate commercialization and deliver sector-specific solutions. Companies are also strengthening global supply chains, improving after-sales service capabilities, and increasing investment in system customization.

Competitive positioning will increasingly depend on performance, capacity, integration flexibility, lifecycle economics, and service coverage. Manufacturers that align product development with regulatory incentives and industrial sustainability programs are expected to capture a greater share of emerging opportunities in the Industrial Heat Pump Market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, principal growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, technology and capacity segmentation, and regional forecasts through 2035
  • Detailed company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 235
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.2 Quality commitment
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid Sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
1.9 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Product trends
2.4 Capacity trends
2.5 Temperature trends
2.6 Application trends
2.7 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material availability & sourcing analysis
3.1.2 Key factors affecting the value chain
3.1.3 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Positive outlook toward renewable sector
3.2.1.2 Influx of new investments across heavy duty industrial applications
3.2.1.3 Encouraging regulatory framework by respective authorities to curb carbon emissions
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 Significant initial deployment cost
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.6.1 Political factors
3.6.2 Economic factors
3.6.3 Social factors
3.6.4 Technological factors
3.6.5 Legal factors
3.6.6 Environmental factors
3.7 Cost structure analysis of industrial heat pumps
3.8 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.8.1 Digital transformation with IoT technologies
3.8.2 Emerging market penetration
3.9 Investment analysis & future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Key developments
4.4.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.4.3 New product launches
4.4.4 Expansion plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Air source
5.3 Ground source
5.4 Water source
5.5 Closed cycle mechanical heat pump
5.6 Open cycle mechanical vapor compression heat pump
5.7 Open cycle mechanical thermocompression heat pump
5.8 Closed cycle absorption heat pump
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Capacity, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 500 kW
6.3 > 500 kW to 2 MW
6.4 2 MW - 5 MW
6.5 > 5 MW
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Temperature, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 80 - 100 C
7.3 100 - 150 C
7.4 150 - 200 C
7.5 > 200 C
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Industrial
8.2.1 Paper
8.2.2 Food & beverages
8.2.3 Chemical
8.2.4 Iron & Steel
8.2.5 Machinery
8.2.6 Non-Metallic minerals
8.2.7 Other industries
8.3 District heating
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Million, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Norway
9.3.3 Denmark
9.3.4 Finland
9.3.5 Sweden
9.3.6 Germany
9.3.7 Poland
9.3.8 Spain
9.3.9 Austria
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 Australia
9.4.4 South Korea
9.5 Middle East and Africa
9.5.1 Saudi Arabia
9.5.2 Turkey
9.5.3 South Africa
9.6 Latin America
9.6.1 Brazil
9.6.2 Mexico
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 AGO Energie + Anlagen
10.2 Armstrong International
10.3 Atlas Copco
10.4 Baker Hughes
10.5 Carrier
10.6 Daikin Applied Europe
10.7 Dalrada Technology Group
10.8 Ecop
10.9 Enerin
10.10 Everllence
10.11 GEA Group
10.12 Hien New Energy Equipment
10.13 Johnson Controls
10.14 Mitsubishi Electric
10.15 Ochsner
10.16 Oilon Group
10.17 Siemens Energy
10.18 Thermax
10.19 Trane Technologies
10.20 Turboden
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111782759



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search