China Respiratory Devices Market Outlook To 2033 - Positive Airway Pressure, Non-Invasive Ventilation, Ventilators And Accessories Growth Trends And Strategic Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2033 - Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits, Ventilators and Respiratory Device Accessories" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Respiratory Devices Market report delivers comprehensive market intelligence for companies, investors and other stakeholders evaluating opportunities across the country's respiratory care sector. Covering historical data and forecasts from 2018 to 2033, the report provides detailed analysis of market revenues, sales volumes, average prices, competitive positioning and segment-level growth prospects.

The research supports strategic planning by offering annualized market revenue data in USD, product volume data in units and average pricing data in USD for each covered segment. These insights enable users to assess historical performance, review current market conditions and identify segments expected to generate strong growth through 2033.

Market Data and Competitive Intelligence

The report includes 2025 company share data for the China Respiratory Devices Market, providing a clear view of the competitive environment and the position of participating companies. This analysis can help organizations benchmark performance, evaluate market concentration and design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the China Respiratory Devices Market are also included. Depending on data availability for the relevant product category and country, the profiles may contain information on pipeline products, recent news, strategic agreements, partnerships, acquisitions and other notable deals. This company intelligence helps users monitor competitive developments and assess the strategies influencing respiratory device market growth in China.

China Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the China Respiratory Devices Market across the following product segments:



Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits

Ventilators Respiratory Device Accessories

Each segment is assessed using consistent revenue, volume and pricing metrics, allowing users to compare performance and evaluate commercial potential across major respiratory device categories. The long-term dataset supports analysis of changing demand, pricing patterns and market development from 2018 through 2033.

Strategic Benefits of the Report

The China Respiratory Devices Market report assists manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, investors and market participants in developing evidence-based business strategies. By identifying segments poised for strong future growth, the research supports product planning, portfolio prioritization and resource allocation.



Develop business strategies based on the market segments expected to record strong growth.

Create market-entry and market expansion strategies supported by revenue, volume and pricing analysis.

Assess the competitive landscape using 2025 company share data and corporate profiles.

Design competition strategies by evaluating the market positions of key companies.

Develop investment strategies by identifying respiratory device segments with attractive growth prospects.

Evaluate pricing trends and sales volumes across the forecast period. Monitor pipeline activity, company news and strategic deals where relevant data is available.

Actionable Outlook Through 2033

With market data extending to 2033, the report provides a structured foundation for evaluating the future of respiratory devices in China. Its combination of annualized revenues, unit volumes, average prices, company shares and competitive profiles enables stakeholders to make informed decisions regarding investment, commercialization and expansion.

Organizations can use the findings to compare product segments, identify potential growth areas and align strategic priorities with anticipated market developments. The report offers an integrated view of the China Respiratory Devices Market for decision-makers seeking reliable intelligence on Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits, Ventilators and Respiratory Device Accessories.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Respiratory Devices Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Respiratory Devices Market, China

3.1 Respiratory Devices Market, China, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.3 Respiratory Device Accessories Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.4 Ventilators Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Respiratory Devices Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks & Circuits Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.3 Respiratory Device Accessories Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.4 Ventilators Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Respiratory Devices Market, China, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Respiratory Devices Market, China, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

4 Overview of Key Companies in China, Respiratory Devices Market

4.1 ResMed Inc

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 Nihon Kohden Corp

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Koninklijke Philips NV

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd

4.6.1 Company Overview

4.7 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

4.7.1 Company Overview

4.8 Getinge Holding BV & Co KG

4.8.1 Company Overview

4.9 Vyaire Medical Inc

4.9.1 Company Overview

4.10 L'Air Liquide SA

4.10.1 Company Overview

5 Respiratory Devices Market Pipeline Products

6 Recent Developments

6.1 Government and Public Interest

6.1.1 Oct 31, 2025: China's Health Industry Development Plan for 2025

6.2 Other Significant Developments

6.2.1 Nov 10, 2025: Cnnc Showcases Achievements At The Inaugural Green Nuclear Energy And Nuclear Technology Applications Expo

6.3 Product News

6.3.1 Sep 28, 2025: WeMed Medical Participates in BIOHK 2025 in Hong Kong

6.3.2 Sep 26, 2025: Chiesi Completes Development Program For Carbon-Minimal Inhalers

6.3.3 Sep 24, 2025: BMC Medical Showcases Innovations in Sleep and Respiratory Care at ERS 2025

6.3.4 Sep 23, 2025: Sunvou Medical Showcases Chinese Technology at UN Forum on Global Sustainability

6.4 Strategy And Business Planning

6.4.1 Oct 21, 2025: WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Announces $1 Million Equity Investment in Neologics Bioscience

6.4.2 Oct 16, 2025: Kingswood Capital Management Signs Agreement to Acquire Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

7 Appendix

7.1 Research Methodology

7.1.1 Coverage

7.1.2 Secondary Research

7.1.3 Primary Research

7.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting

7.1.5 Company Share Analysis

7.1.6 Benchmarking

7.2 the analyst Consulting

7.3 Contact the Publisher

7.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables [14]

List of Figures [11]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ResMed Inc

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd

Nihon Kohden Corp

Koninklijke Philips NV

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

Getinge Holding BV & Co KG

Vyaire Medical Inc L'Air Liquide SA

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