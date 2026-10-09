Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Self Healing Grid Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2035 Grid Automation And Renewable Integration Drive 10.1% CAGR To USD 10.4 Billion


2026-10-09 05:01:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utilities prioritize automation, real-time fault detection and cybersecure DER integration to reduce outages, improve efficiency and maximize grid modernization ROI.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Self Healing Grid Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Self Healing Grid Market to Reach USD 10.4 Billion by 2035

The Global Self Healing Grid Market was valued at USD 4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.4 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1%. Market growth is supported by sustained utility investment in grid automation, intelligent electricity infrastructure, and advanced technologies that improve network reliability and reduce service interruptions.

Utilities worldwide are transitioning from conventional maintenance practices to intelligent, data-driven grid operations. This shift is being accelerated by aging electricity infrastructure, increasing renewable energy integration, rising power demand, and stricter reliability requirements. Advanced self healing grid solutions enable real-time fault detection, automated isolation of affected network sections, and faster service restoration with limited manual intervention. These capabilities help utilities reduce outage duration, enhance operational performance, and strengthen overall grid resilience.

The rapid expansion of renewable energy generation is adding complexity to electricity distribution networks due to fluctuating power flows and the growing presence of distributed energy resources. As a result, utilities are increasing investments in intelligent control systems, distributed energy resource management platforms, communication networks, and automation technologies. Supportive regulatory initiatives and infrastructure modernization programs are expected to create long-term opportunities across the global self healing grid market.

Hardware Segment Maintains the Largest Market Share

The hardware segment accounted for 45% of the self healing grid market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2035. Hardware remains the largest component of the market due to its central role in grid monitoring, control, measurement, communication, and automation. Key technologies include intelligent devices, automated switching equipment, advanced monitoring systems, measurement solutions, and metering infrastructure.

Continued electricity network modernization is expected to sustain demand for advanced grid hardware. Utilities are prioritizing equipment that supports rapid fault identification, reliable system communication, automated switching, and coordinated network restoration. Ongoing replacement of aging infrastructure will further support segment growth during the forecast period.

Distribution Line Applications Lead Deployment

The distribution line application segment represented 54% of the global market in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2035. Distribution networks remain the leading deployment area because they manage a substantial share of electricity delivery and frequently experience service disruptions.

Utilities are investing in distribution automation to improve service reliability, shorten outage duration, and increase operating efficiency. Broader deployment of intelligent monitoring, automated controls, and advanced grid management technologies across distribution infrastructure is expected to strengthen this segment through 2035.

North America Holds a Significant Regional Position

North America accounted for 33.5% of the Self Healing Grid Market in 2025 and is projected to register a CAGR of 8.4% through 2035. Regional growth is driven by extensive grid modernization initiatives, electricity infrastructure upgrades, and expanding adoption of advanced automation technologies.

The United States remains the leading market in North America, supported by investment in resilient power infrastructure and regulatory initiatives focused on grid reliability. Utilities across the country are implementing technologies that improve operational performance, strengthen outage response, and support the integration of distributed energy resources.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the global self healing grid market include ABB, Siemens, GE Vernova, Schneider Electric, Eaton, AspenTech, Cisco Systems, Duke Energy, G&W Electric, Honeywell, Itron, Landis+Gyr, NovaTech, S&C Electric, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Sentient Energy, Southern States, Tantalus Systems, Utilidata, and Virtual Peaker.

Market participants are investing in intelligent grid automation, advanced monitoring platforms, digital energy management, real-time analytics, communication systems, and fault detection capabilities. Strategic partnerships with utilities, infrastructure developers, and technology providers are helping companies expand market reach and accelerate smart grid deployment. Competitive priorities also include scalable system architectures, stronger cybersecurity, and seamless integration with distributed energy resources.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, technology segmentation, application analysis, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 180
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $10.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitment
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
1.8.3.1 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Communication trends
2.4 Component trends
2.5 Application trends
2.6 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Cost structure analysis of self-healing grid systems
3.8 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.8.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.8.2 GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.8.2.1 Predictive maintenance & fault detection
3.8.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.10 Investment analysis & future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Key Developments
4.4.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.4.3 New product launches
4.4.4 Expansion plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Component, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hardware
5.2.1 Advanced sensors & monitoring devices
5.2.2 Automated reclosers & fault isolation switches
5.2.3 Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs)
5.2.4 Automated switchgear & substations
5.2.5 Communication equipment
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Software
5.3.1 Grid management & ADMS platforms
5.3.2 Fault detection & diagnosis software
5.3.3 Data analytics & real-time monitoring software
5.3.4 Demand response management software
5.3.5 Cybersecurity & grid protection software
5.3.6 Others
5.4 Services
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Distribution lines
6.3 Transmission lines
6.4 Substations
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Fault Detection, Isolation & Restoration (FDIR/FLISR)
7.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) integration
7.4 Communication & networking systems
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Public utility
8.3 Private utility
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Australia
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 India
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.5.1 Saudi Arabia
9.5.2 UAE
9.5.3 South Africa
9.6 Latin America
9.6.1 Brazil
9.6.2 Chile
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 ABB
10.2 AspenTech
10.3 Cisco Systems
10.4 Duke Energy
10.5 Eaton
10.6 G&W Electric
10.7 GE Vernova
10.8 Honeywell
10.9 Itron
10.10 Landis+Gyr
10.11 NovaTech
10.12 S&C Electric
10.13 Schneider Electric
10.14 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
10.15 Sentient Energy
10.16 Siemens
10.17 Southern States
10.18 Tantalus Systems
10.19 Utilidata
10.20 Virtual Peaker
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111782755



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search