Self Healing Grid Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2026-2035 Grid Automation And Renewable Integration Drive 10.1% CAGR To USD 10.4 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$10.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitment
1.2.1 GMI AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.2.1.1 Source consistency protocol
1.3 Research Trail & Confidence Scoring
1.3.1 Research Trail Components
1.3.2 Scoring Components
1.4 Data Collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.5.1.1 Sources, by region
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation for any one approach
1.7 Forecast model
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
1.8.3.1 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Business trends
2.3 Communication trends
2.4 Component trends
2.5 Application trends
2.6 Regional trends
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Regulatory landscape
3.3 Industry impact forces
3.3.1 Growth drivers
3.3.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.4 Growth potential analysis
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.5.3 Threat of new entrants
3.5.4 Threat of substitutes
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Cost structure analysis of self-healing grid systems
3.8 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.8.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.8.2 GenAI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.8.2.1 Predictive maintenance & fault detection
3.8.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.9 Emerging opportunities & trends
3.10 Investment analysis & future outlook
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2026
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis, by region, 2025
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Latin America
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Key Developments
4.4.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.4.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.4.3 New product launches
4.4.4 Expansion plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Component, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hardware
5.2.1 Advanced sensors & monitoring devices
5.2.2 Automated reclosers & fault isolation switches
5.2.3 Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs)
5.2.4 Automated switchgear & substations
5.2.5 Communication equipment
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Software
5.3.1 Grid management & ADMS platforms
5.3.2 Fault detection & diagnosis software
5.3.3 Data analytics & real-time monitoring software
5.3.4 Demand response management software
5.3.5 Cybersecurity & grid protection software
5.3.6 Others
5.4 Services
Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Distribution lines
6.3 Transmission lines
6.4 Substations
Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Technology, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Fault Detection, Isolation & Restoration (FDIR/FLISR)
7.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) integration
7.4 Communication & networking systems
7.5 Others
Chapter 8 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Public utility
8.3 Private utility
Chapter 9 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Australia
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 India
9.5 Middle East & Africa
9.5.1 Saudi Arabia
9.5.2 UAE
9.5.3 South Africa
9.6 Latin America
9.6.1 Brazil
9.6.2 Chile
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 ABB
10.2 AspenTech
10.3 Cisco Systems
10.4 Duke Energy
10.5 Eaton
10.6 G&W Electric
10.7 GE Vernova
10.8 Honeywell
10.9 Itron
10.10 Landis+Gyr
10.11 NovaTech
10.12 S&C Electric
10.13 Schneider Electric
10.14 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories
10.15 Sentient Energy
10.16 Siemens
10.17 Southern States
10.18 Tantalus Systems
10.19 Utilidata
10.20 Virtual Peaker
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment