Taiwan Construction Market Size, Trends, And Forecasts By Sector To 2030 (H1 2026) AI, Semiconductor Plants, Renewables, And Transport Drive 3.9% Annual Growth

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Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taiwan's construction industry is forecast to expand by 3.6% in real terms in 2026, followed by average annual growth of 3.9% between 2027 and 2030. Growth will be supported by sustained investment in transport infrastructure, renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing facilities, data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

Semiconductor development will remain a major contributor to Taiwan's construction market outlook. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest chip manufacturer, recorded revenue of more than TWD1.1 trillion ($38.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 35%. The increase was driven by strong demand for advanced semiconductors and AI chips from major customers, including Apple and Nvidia.

Additional market momentum is expected from continued investment in AI infrastructure, greater adoption of advanced chip technologies and rising demand from technology companies developing AI-focused semiconductor chips internally. These trends are expected to generate construction opportunities across industrial facilities, utilities, data centres, research sites and supporting transport networks.

Taiwan's 2026 Budget will also support construction activity. Announced in August 2025, the budget includes total expenditure of TWD3.0 trillion ($103.1 billion), up 3.8% from the TWD2.9 trillion ($99.4 billion) allocated in 2025. Key allocations include TWD556.6 billion ($18.9 billion) for education, science and culture, TWD548.8 billion ($18.7 billion) for defense, TWD427.5 billion ($14.5 billion) for economic development affairs and TWD302.6 billion ($10.3 billion) for general public services.

The budget also provides TWD670.4 billion ($22.8 billion) for key public infrastructure intended to promote balanced regional development. A further TWD203.1 billion ($6.9 billion) has been allocated to forward-looking technology planning and industrial transformation, while TWD105.5 billion ($3.6 billion) will support climate change adaptation measures. Ten major AI infrastructure projects will receive TWD31.1 billion ($1.1 billion).

Private-sector investment is also strengthening the outlook. In January 2026, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs reported that three government incentive programs launched in 2019 had attracted combined investment pledges of TWD2.6 trillion ($89 billion) from 1,712 companies. These commitments have created more than 164,500 jobs and are expected to support further demand for industrial, commercial and infrastructure construction.

Report Overview

The Construction in Taiwan - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2030 (H1 2026) report provides detailed analysis of the Taiwanese construction industry, covering market performance, project activity, growth drivers, risks and investment opportunities.



Growth forecasts by construction market, project type and activity

Historical valuations from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2030

Sector analysis covering commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential construction

Assessment of industry trends, regulatory pressures, costs, competition and market risks

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline by sector and development stage

Projected spending across projects in the existing construction pipeline Listings of major projects, leading contractors and industry consultants

Key Benefits for Businesses and Investors



Identify construction market opportunities using standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Evaluate growth potential through more than 600 time-series data forecasts

Track the latest Taiwan construction industry trends and investment priorities

Develop and validate business strategies using actionable market intelligence

Assess cost, regulatory and competitive risks across major construction sectors Evaluate competitive positioning and the factors influencing project success

The report offers strategic insight for contractors, developers, investors, consultants, suppliers and policymakers seeking to understand Taiwan's construction industry forecast through 2030. With major public infrastructure spending and expanding investment in semiconductors, AI, renewable energy and climate resilience, Taiwan is positioned to deliver steady construction market growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Latest news and developments

4. Project analytics

5. Construction Market Data

6. Risk Profile

7. Appendix

7.1 Definitions

7.2 CRI Methodology



About the Analyst Contact the Publisher

List of Tables [7]

List of Figures [23]

For more information about this report visit

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