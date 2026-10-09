Global Synthetic Biology Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 CRISPR, AI, And Biomanufacturing Drive 17.5% CAGR To USD 128.1 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Synthetic Biology Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Synthetic Biology Market was valued at USD 25.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 128.1 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 17.5%. Market growth is being accelerated by advances in DNA sequencing and synthesis, computational biology, automated biological design, and genome editing technologies. Increasing adoption across healthcare, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, biofuels, chemicals, and biomaterials is creating substantial commercial opportunities throughout the forecast period.

The industry ecosystem includes enabling inputs such as oligonucleotides, enzymes, and chassis organisms, alongside synthetic genes, engineered cells, DNA libraries, and other commercially viable outputs. Continued development of CRISPR-based platforms is improving the precision, scalability, and efficiency of genome engineering. These capabilities are supporting new applications in therapeutic development, molecular diagnostics, agricultural biologicals, sustainable chemicals, and industrial biomanufacturing.

Enabled Products Maintain Market Leadership

The enabled products segment accounted for 67.5% of the Synthetic Biology Market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% through 2035. Its leadership is supported by the commercialization of engineered biomolecules, industrial enzymes, bio-based chemicals, sustainable fuels, advanced materials, agricultural biologicals, and therapeutic products. Direct integration across multiple end-use industries continues to generate strong demand and revenue opportunities for companies developing scalable biological solutions.

Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics Remain the Leading Application

The pharmaceuticals and diagnostics segment held a 78.8% market share in 2025 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% through 2035. Growth is driven by the use of engineered biological systems in drug discovery, vaccine development, gene and cell therapy research, and molecular diagnostics. The ability to develop precise, reproducible, and customizable medical platforms is accelerating innovation across therapeutic and diagnostic pipelines.

North America Holds the Largest Regional Share

North America accounted for 39.6% of the Global Synthetic Biology Market in 2025. The region benefits from advanced research infrastructure, early adoption of biotechnology innovations, and a well-established network of academic institutions, biotechnology startups, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and technology providers. Strong investment activity and commercialization capabilities continue to reinforce North America's position in the global industry.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Priorities

Major companies operating in the Global Synthetic Biology Industry include Twist Bioscience, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Novozymes, BASF, Royal DSM, Amyris, Gevo Inc, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Market participants are investing in advanced genome engineering platforms, CRISPR-based technologies, automated DNA synthesis systems, and scalable biomanufacturing infrastructure.

Companies are also expanding R&D programs through collaborations with academic institutions and biotechnology startups. Integrated platform strategies combining software, automation, and biological design tools are helping reduce development timelines and improve scalability. Strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and investment in proprietary technologies are supporting geographic expansion and access to high-growth markets. Regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and manufacturing efficiency remain essential priorities as organizations commercialize therapeutics, sustainable chemicals, industrial bioproducts, and other synthetic biology solutions.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment incorporating Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts through 2035 Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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