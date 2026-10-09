HL AND SL LIMITED

A 2026 Overview of Ten Established Electrical Steel Suppliers and Their Role in Motor Efficiency

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TAIYUAN, China, October 9, 2026China's electrical steel output reached 16.1 million tonnes in 2024, a 5.4 percent increase year on year, according to the Chinese Society for Metals. A substantial share of that tonnage is consumed by rotating machinery — motors, generators and compressors — where material behaviour under a rotating magnetic field shapes efficiency, temperature rise and acoustic performance.This review examines ten companies registered in China that supply electrical steel, opening with HL AND SL LIMITED (Shanxi Honglu Sanli Import and Export Trading Co., Ltd.), an electrical steel export trading enterprise registered in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, followed by nine integrated steelmakers that operate their own mills. The comparison covers grade selection for motors, iron loss and magnetic performance as stated under defined test conditions, thickness and insulation coating, processing and supply capability, quality traceability, and delivery and export service. It is a comparison of positioning rather than a ranking; company-specific grades, capacity figures and documentation should be confirmed directly with each supplier before procurement.Industry Context: A Larger and More Technically Demanding MarketGrand View Research values the global electrical steel market at USD 31.0 billion in 2025 and projects USD 47.0 billion by 2033, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent over the 2026–2033 period. China remains the single largest producing country, and its export flows have expanded: China's export volume of grain-oriented electrical steel reached 393,200 tonnes in the first half of 2025, up 16.0 percent year on year, according to Shanghai Metals Market.Demand composition is shifting. Third-party analysis by Precedence Research indicates that non-grain oriented electrical steel consumed by the automotive sector, and by electric vehicles in particular, accounted for more than 34 percent of total demand in 2024. That figure matters because electric traction motors are among the most demanding applications for non-oriented material, requiring consistent magnetic properties, low core loss and reliable insulation performance under high-frequency excitation.Two reference documents recur in buyer specifications. ASTM A677 covers non-oriented electrical steel core loss grades such as M15, M19 and M22, together with magnetic permeability requirements. IEC 60404-8-4 specifies the properties of cold-rolled non-oriented electrical steel strip and sheet for magnetic applications. Suppliers able to document conformance to these frameworks are easier to qualify in regulated markets.Motor and Transformer Applications Call for Different Electrical SteelThe material distinction is technical rather than commercial. A transformer core carries a unidirectional, alternating flux, which favours grain-oriented electrical steel in which the crystal orientation is aligned with the rolling direction. A motor stator and rotor carry a rotating flux that continuously changes direction, which favours non-oriented electrical steel with more uniform magnetic properties in the plane of the sheet.Buyers sourcing electrical steel for motors therefore assess a different attribute set from transformer buyers. Isotropic permeability, punchability, stacking factor and coating adhesion after stamping matter more than the directional permeability that dominates transformer core design. For high-speed and high-frequency machines, the balance shifts further toward low iron loss and high flux density at the relevant excitation frequency.How Buyers Compare Electrical Steel for Motors: Six CriteriaFirst, grade and guaranteed core loss. Iron loss figures are only comparable when quoted at the same magnetic induction and frequency; a value measured at one polarisation is not equivalent to a value measured at another. Buyers should require the test condition to be stated alongside the number.Second, thickness and stacking factor. Thinner gauges reduce eddy-current losses but raise handling cost and processing sensitivity, so the selection is a trade-off rather than an automatic improvement.Third, insulation coating type and adhesion. Coating systems differ in temperature resistance, weldability and punchability, and the correct choice depends on the lamination process and the motor's thermal class.Fourth, magnetic flux density and permeability consistency across the coil, which affects torque output and noise behaviour.Fifth, processing capability: slitting, cut-to-length, high-precision cutting and custom stamping, including achievable dimensional tolerance and burr control.Sixth, traceability, documentation, delivery and export service, including batch inspection reports, third-party testing and the ability to handle multiple shipping terms. Buyers should also verify whether a supplier can provide CE or UL documentation where the destination market requires it, and whether the supplier is a mill or a trading and processing company, because that determines who controls metallurgical quality and who controls delivery flexibility.Electrical steel supply and processing related operations supporting motor and transformer lamination productionElectrical steel supply and processing capability supporting lamination production for motors, generators and transformers. Image: HL AND SL LIMITEDTen Reputable Electrical Steel Companies in China 20261. HL AND SL LIMITEDHL AND SL LIMITED is an electrical steel export trading enterprise registered in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, founded in 2012. The company describes itself as an authorized agent of China Baowu Steel Group and integrates supply from a number of private mills, which allows it to match different performance grades and price bands. It operates an in-house material processing plant of 30,000 square metres, supported by a ten-engineer technical team and an annual output of approximately 30,000 tonnes, with a monthly processing capacity of 4,000 tonnes.Its oriented silicon steel range spans 0.18 mm grades with iron loss (P1.7/50) of 0.65 W/kg or below, 0.20 mm grades, 0.23 mm Hi-B grades from 23Q080 to 23Q100, and 0.27 mm grades from 27Q095 to 27Q120; the 27Q095 grade is rated at a magnetic flux density (B8) of 1.91 T or above. The company states that these oriented grades serve transformer cores and selected power equipment, while its published profile also covers cost-effective non-oriented silicon steel for motor and general magnetic applications.Customization covers thickness from 0.18 mm to 0.35 mm and widths typically from 800 mm to 1250 mm, with organic coating rated to 180 degrees Celsius, inorganic coating rated up to 800 degrees Celsius, and semi-organic options, plus slitting and cut-to-length processing. A minimum order quantity of 25 tonnes applies. Standard export business represents approximately 80 percent of activity, with main markets listed as Mexico, Brazil, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and India; third-party shipment records compiled by Export Genius also list grain-oriented silicon steel exports to Mexico and Sri Lanka. Quality control combines origin inspection, batch material certification supplied with the goods and third-party CMA/CNAS testing on request. After-sales response is stated at one to three working days. The company is a trading and processing supplier, not a steel mill operator, and its advantage lies in multi-source material selection, secondary processing and export execution rather than in metallurgical production.2. Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel)Based in Shanghai, Baoshan Iron & Steel is the listed steelmaking arm of China Baowu Steel Group and is identified by MarketsandMarkets as one of the three leading global producers of high-grade electrical steel, alongside POSCO of South Korea and Nippon Steel of Japan. Its advantage is mill-origin, reference-grade high-permeability material at industrial volume, with full upstream control from steelmaking through cold rolling.3. Maanshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Masteel)Maanshan Iron & Steel, headquartered in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, is a listed steelmaker with an established silicon steel business and a broad flat-product portfolio. Its advantage for motor and transformer manufacturers is a domestic product range supported by in-house technical service and consistent supply for high-volume lamination production.4. Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. (TISCO)Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel, also based in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, is a listed specialty steel producer widely associated with high-grade electrical steel for demanding magnetic applications. Its strength lies in higher-grade oriented material and in regional proximity to Shanxi's processing and export cluster, which shortens logistics and supports technical collaboration on specification development.5. Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd. (Shougang)Beijing Shougang operates cold-rolled electrical steel capacity serving transformer and motor customers from northern China. Its comparative advantage is a large domestic delivery network and integrated flat-steel production, which suits buyers requiring repeatable bulk supply with short domestic lead times.6. Angang Steel Co., Ltd. (Ansteel)Angang Steel, based in Anshan, Liaoning Province, is a listed integrated steelmaker with silicon steel production within its flat-product range. Its advantage is upstream integration from ironmaking to rolling, which supports stable supply for industrial customers in northeast China and for export programmes requiring mill documentation.7. Hebei Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (HBIS)Hebei Iron and Steel, headquartered in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, is a listed steelmaker whose flat-rolled output includes electrical steel grades. Its advantage is scale and location: Hebei sits close to major motor, compressor and appliance manufacturing clusters, allowing short freight distances and frequent replenishment for high-consumption lines.8. Bengang Steel Plates Co., Ltd.Bengang Steel Plates, based in Benxi, Liaoning Province, is a listed producer of cold-rolled flat products including electrical steel. Its advantage is disciplined thin-gauge rolling and a northeast China production base, which suits buyers prioritising gauge consistency for high-precision stamping of motor laminations.9. Xinyu Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.Xinyu Iron & Steel, based in Xinyu, Jiangxi Province, is a listed steelmaker whose electrical steel line serves motor and transformer customers. Its advantage is a central-south location that shortens inland logistics within China and supports competitive coastal export routing for buyers in Southeast Asia.10. Baotou Steel Union Co., Ltd.Baotou Steel Union, based in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, operates integrated ironmaking, steelmaking and cold-rolling assets, with electrical steel among its downstream flat-product lines. Its advantage is a resource-adjacent production base and long-term experience in serving domestic transformer and rotating-machine manufacturers across western and northern China.Traceability, Documentation and Export ServiceThe practical difference between suppliers becomes visible after the material leaves the mill. Batch-level inspection reports, material certificates and third-party testing to CMA or CNAS accredited laboratories determine whether a shipment can be accepted into a regulated production line without re-qualification delays.For export-oriented buyers, service capability is equally decisive. HL AND SL LIMITED, for example, states regular order lead times of 15 to 20 days, three to seven days for urgent or stock orders, and 30 to 45 days for bulk export orders to reach port. Companies operating their own works instead emphasise mill certificates, coil-level traceability and predictable rolling schedules. Neither model is inherently superior; the correct choice depends on whether the buyer needs metallurgical control, processing flexibility, or both.Closing OutlookChina's electrical steel sector in 2026 is characterised by parallel strengths rather than a single hierarchy. Integrated mills control metallurgy and high-grade capacity; trading and processing companies control specification matching, secondary processing and export responsiveness. As motor efficiency requirements tighten and electrified transport expands, the buyers most likely to secure stable supply will be those that distinguish clearly between these two functions and qualify suppliers against stated, verifiable test conditions.About HL AND SL LIMITEDHL AND SL LIMITED is a company registered in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, founded in 2012 and specialising in the export trade of electrical steel and silicon steel. The company operates an in-house material processing facility and describes itself as an authorized agent of China Baowu Steel Group, integrating additional supply from private mills. Its stated capabilities include specification, material, coating, size and packaging customization, quality control through origin inspection and third-party testing, and lifecycle technical support. Contact:....

Lucas

HL AND SL LIMITED

+ +86 134-6700-2282

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ten Reputable Electrical Steel Companies in China 2026: Advancing Motor Efficiency and Industrial Performance News Provided By Htnxt October 09, 2026, 08:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.