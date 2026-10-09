Bodies Of Young Woman, Unidentified Man Found On Railway Track In Patna

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) The bodies of a young woman and a man were found on the railway track in the Kumhrar area of Patna on Friday, triggering an investigation by the railway police.

The woman was identified as Shaili Rani, a resident of the area near TPS College, who had been missing since October 5.

The identity of the young man is yet to be established.

According to the information available, Shaili went missing on October 5, following which her family began searching for her.

After failing to trace her, the family lodged a missing person report at the Kankarbagh police station the same day.

While the family was continuing its search, they received information on Friday that the body of a young woman had been found on the railway track in Kumhrar.

Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation, during which the woman was identified as Shaili Rani.

The discovery of her dead body has plunged her family into grief.

Investigators are trying to establish her movements after she went missing and determine the circumstances that led to her death.

The body of an unidentified young man was also found alongside hers.

The police are working to establish his identity and reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the deaths.

Investigators are also examining whether the two knew each other and whether there was any contact between them before the incident.

The investigators will take the help of the technical experts to track the mobile phone locations and call details of both the deceased to establish a link between them.

Speculation about a possible romantic relationship has emerged in connection with the case, but the police have not officially confirmed any such link.

The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain unclear.

The case is being investigated by the Rajendranagar Terminal Government Railway Police (GRP).

The investigation is focusing on the circumstances in which the bodies were found, Shaili's disappearance and the identification of the young man.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.