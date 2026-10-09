Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Visually Impaired Boy Rahul Becomes BDA Chairman For A Day

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) headquarters witnessed a heartwarming moment on Wednesday when a 12-year-old visually impaired boy was given the opportunity to sit in the Chairman's official chair and symbolically serve as the 'BDA Chairman for a Day'. The initiative aimed to encourage children with visual impairments to dream big, build self-confidence and develop leadership qualities.

Around 65 visually impaired children from Jyothi Seva School for the Blind in Bengaluru attended the programme, where they had the opportunity to interact with senior officials and experience being welcomed into an important public institution.

Encouraging Children to Become Part of Mainstream Society

The BDA organised the special programme to promote the inclusion of children with disabilities in mainstream society. The initiative aimed to boost their confidence, nurture their ambitions and encourage them to pursue their goals without allowing visual impairment to limit their aspirations.

Around 65 visually impaired children from Jyothi Seva School for the Blind were invited to the BDA headquarters as special guests. The programme offered them an opportunity to learn about the functioning of a government institution and interact with its senior officials.

Rahul Takes the Chairman's Chair

BDA Chairman NA Haris was moved by the children's enthusiasm and excitement. He held 12-year-old Rahul's hand and helped him sit in the official Chairman's chair. In the presence of BDA officials, Haris symbolically declared Rahul the 'BDA Chairman for a Day' and honoured him.

The gesture was greeted with applause from the children and officials, making the occasion a memorable experience for Rahul and the other participants.

'You Are Equal to Everyone Else': NA Haris

Addressing the children, BDA Chairman NA Haris encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue their ambitions with determination.

“You children should never develop an inferiority complex or lose heart. You are equal to everyone else in society. We are here to support you, and the government is with you. You must study with strong determination, take up top administrative posts in the future, and become role models for society,” he said.

His message highlighted the importance of equal opportunities, education and self-confidence in helping children with disabilities realise their potential.

BDA Promises Support for Education and Future Goals

BDA Commissioner Major P Manivannan also addressed the gathering, emphasising that the initiative was intended to extend beyond a one-day visit.

“Boosting the self-confidence of these children and nurturing their big dreams is the main purpose of this visit. This will not just stop at a one-day visit. In the coming days, the BDA will give full support and cooperation for the better education and bright future of these children,” he said.

The initiative highlighted the importance of supporting the education and aspirations of children with disabilities and creating opportunities for their meaningful participation in society. The gesture by the BDA Chairman and Commissioner reportedly drew appreciation from members of the public and social media users.