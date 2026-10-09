Inspection Repair And Maintenance Market Size, Forecast, Demand, 2034

The global inspection, repair, and maintenance market was valued at USD 350.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 364.00 billion in 2026 to USD 498.16 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.00% during the forecast period (2026-2034). Asia Pacific dominated the inspection, repair, and maintenance market with a share of 42.7% in 2025.

Inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM) services encompass the systematic inspection, condition assessment, repair, servicing, refurbishment, and preventive and corrective maintenance of industrial equipment, infrastructure, machinery, facilities, and other physical assets. IRM activities primarily fall under SAC Heading 9987 (Maintenance, repair and installation services), with SAC 998717 covering maintenance and repair services of commercial and industrial machinery.

The inspection, repair, and maintenance market demand is driven by the need to maintain asset reliability, extend equipment operating life, and minimize unplanned downtime. Higher focus on operational efficiency and the expansion of industrial facilities also contribute to the IRM market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 350.00 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 364.00 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 498.16 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034): 4.00%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Asia Pacific Asia Pacific Market Share (2025): 42.7% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 4.8%

By Service

Leading Segment: Maintenance Market Share in 2025: 42.8%

By Asset Type

Fastest-growing Segment: Electrical and Instrumentation Assets CAGR (2026-2034): 4.7%

By Location

Leading Segment: Onshore Market Share in 2025: 74.3%

By End-Use Industry

Fastest-growing Segment: Renewable Energy CAGR (2026-2034): 6.2%

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Adoption of Remote and Automated Inspection Workflows

The inspection, repair, and maintenance market analysis shows a shift from manual, site-based procedures toward more remote and automated workflow. This improves inspection coverage and reduces personnel exposure to operational risks. For example, offshore operators are using drones and remotely operated systems to inspect structures, pipelines, storage tanks, and other assets where conventional access can be costly or hazardous.

Shift Toward Condition-Based Service Scheduling

Asset health data is becoming a more important input for determining inspection and maintenance schedules. This transition is shifting maintenance planning from calendar-based servicing toward interventions triggered by measurable changes in asset condition, which reduces unnecessary maintenance and identifies potential failures earlier.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the inspection, repair, and maintenance market share, given its exposure to fluctuations in spare parts, industrial components, and specialized tools. The market is expected to experience a K-shaped recovery, as large industrial service providers and asset owners can stabilize maintenance activities faster. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%, but prolonged supply chain constraints could lower this by 0.8 percentage points, resulting in a growth of around 3.20%. As supply conditions normalize, the IRM market growth is expected to gradually return to 4%.

The inspection, repair, and maintenance market forecasts investment/funding directed toward asset-integrity management and AI-enabled inspection analytics. In February 2026, Certek Group announced an additional GBP 170 million (approximately USD 230 million) funding package from its strategic financing relationship with Macquarie Capital Principal Finance to support international expansion and acquisitions in testing, inspection, certification, asset integrity, and compliance services.

Unplanned Production Shutdowns and Aging Infrastructure Drive Market

Unplanned equipment failures can create significant production losses, making reliable inspection and maintenance an important requirement for asset-intensive industries. The need for dependable operating assets is increasing demand for scheduled inspection, preventive maintenance, repair, and integrity-management services across industrial facilities.

Aging infrastructure is increasing the need for maintenance interventions, rehabilitation, and asset condition assessments. The focus on whole-life asset management strengthens demand for regular IRM services, particularly for long-lived infrastructure and industrial assets. OECD's guidance also emphasizes lifecycle management, asset condition monitoring, and timely maintenance as key measures to preserve infrastructure performance.

High Capital Requirements for Advanced Inspection Equipment and Fragmented Asset Data Across Legacy Maintenance Systems Restrain Market Expansion

Advanced inspection technologies can require substantial investment in specialized equipment, sensors, robotics, software, integration, and operator training. The capital burden becomes more significant when inspection technologies must be integrated with existing operating systems and site infrastructure.

Legacy maintenance environments can also contain incomplete asset inventories, disconnected databases, and equipment using different communication protocols, making inspection and maintenance information difficult to consolidate. These data gaps can reduce asset visibility and complicate maintenance planning, particularly across large and multi-site industrial operations.

Digital Twin-Based Asset Inspection and Maintenance and Integration of Inspection Data With CMMS and EAM Platforms Offer Growth Opportunities

Digital twin-based asset inspection and maintenance offers opportunities for inspection and maintenance providers, industrial software companies, and asset operators to create virtual representations of physical equipment and infrastructure. Digital twins can combine inspection, sensor, operational, and maintenance data to monitor asset condition, identify potential failures, and support maintenance planning without relying solely on physical inspections.

Integration of inspection data with CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) and EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) platforms offers opportunities for inspection technology providers and maintenance software companies to connect defect findings directly with work orders, asset histories, maintenance schedules, and repair activities. This integration can reduce manual data entry, improve traceability of inspection findings, and help maintenance teams prioritize repairs based on asset condition and inspection results.

Maintenance dominated the service segment with a share of 42.8% in 2025, owing to the recurring need to preserve equipment reliability, reduce downtime, and extend asset operating life.

The inspection segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing requirements for asset condition assessment, safety compliance, and early detection of equipment defects.

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In 2025, rotating equipment had a share of 22.8% in 2025, supported by the extensive use of pumps, compressors, turbines, motors, and other rotating machinery across industrial facilities.

The electrical and instrumentation assets segment is estimated to register a growth rate of CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This growth is supported by increasing maintenance requirements for electrical systems, control equipment, sensors, and instrumentation used in automated industrial operations.

Onshore dominated the location segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 74.3%. This reflects a large installed base of industrial facilities, pipelines, processing plants, utilities, and other land-based assets requiring regular inspection and maintenance.

The offshore segment is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This segment is fueled by stringent asset integrity requirements and the need to maintain offshore platforms, subsea infrastructure, pipelines, and other high-value assets in demanding operating conditions.

By end-use industry, the oil & gas segment accounted for a dominant share of 20.8% in 2025. This dominance is supported by extensive inspection and maintenance requirements for pipelines, production equipment, storage systems, refineries, and other critical assets.

The renewable energy segment is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period. The growth is driven by expanding the installed base of wind, solar, and other renewable assets and the need for regular equipment inspection, servicing, and performance maintenance.

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The Asia Pacific IRM market accounted for a share of 34.8% in 2025. The region is also expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region. The ASEAN Digital Masterplan 2030 promotes digitally transformed industries and stronger digital supply chains.

Japan's 2026 Manufacturing White Paper places greater emphasis on AI and digital technologies to strengthen manufacturing competitiveness. The government's AI Robotics Strategy supports wider industrial deployment of AI-enabled robotics. These initiatives are expected to encourage manufacturers to strengthen digital asset visibility, equipment management, and technology-enabled maintenance across automated production environments.

China's 2026“AI + Manufacturing” initiative promotes machine vision, intelligent inspection, real-time production monitoring, and predictive maintenance within manufacturing operations. The policy direction is expected to increase the use of automated inspection systems and digitally enabled equipment monitoring across smart factories, supporting demand for advanced IRM services.

The government's BHAVYA scheme is developing investment-ready industrial parks with integrated utilities, digital governance systems, and infrastructure designed for efficient industrial operations. The initiative is expected to create a broader installed base of organized industrial assets requiring structured facility maintenance, equipment inspection, and asset management services.

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The North America IRM market is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. IRM market is expected to benefit from increasing deployment of reliability engineering across high-precision production. NIST's Manufacturing USA strategy placed technology adoption and scalable advanced manufacturing capabilities among its priorities, supporting broader use of digital tools across manufacturing networks. The CHIPS also support domestic semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities, with government programs emphasizing manufacturing readiness, equipment reliability, testing, and digital tools.

Canada's 2026–27 National Research Council plan emphasizes connected facilities, data-driven automation, real-time process monitoring, and digital platforms linking equipment and operational data. These developments are expected to support wider adoption of software-enabled maintenance management across geographically dispersed industrial and research facilities.

The Europe IRM market is expected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The EU's ongoing digitalization agenda is expected to support broader adoption of data-driven maintenance services across industrial facilities.

UK Government's 2026 Data Asset Management Policy promotes stronger data ownership, quality, discoverability, and interoperability, supporting more structured use of asset information. The NDA Group's strategy also prioritizes modernizing asset data and information systems to support timely intervention and lifecycle decisions. These initiatives are expected to strengthen data-led maintenance management across critical infrastructure.

Manufacturing-X initiative, supported by the German government, promotes secure and interoperable data exchange across industrial value chains. Its Factory-X project specifically addresses equipment information, condition monitoring, remote monitoring, and field-device management, creating a foundation for more connected inspection and maintenance services.

The Middle East & Africa IRM market is expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The UAE's Operation 300bn strategy continues to prioritize petrochemicals, chemicals, machinery, equipment, and heavy industries while promoting Industry 4.0 technologies to improve industrial productivity. South African government's 2026 Industrial Development Strategy focuses on strengthening manufacturing capacity, industrial investment, and infrastructure.

The Latin America IRM market is expected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The Plan Mexico initiative supports domestic automotive manufacturing and strengthens local production capabilities, with further vehicle production and supply chain development planned for the coming years. The Nova Industria Brasil strategy also continues to promote industrial productivity, digital transformation, and technology adoption, with government programs supporting manufacturers in improving operational efficiency.

The IRM market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with competition spread across industrial maintenance contractors and asset integrity specialists. Established players such as Siemens, ABB, Bureau Veritas, SGS, and TUV SUD are expected to account for 25% of the global inspection, repair, and maintenance market share.

Established players compete through inspection capabilities, technical expertise, response time, digital maintenance solutions, and long-term service contracts. Emerging and specialized players in the IRM ecosystem compete through niche inspection capabilities, specialized non-destructive testing, and faster deployment of field services.

TechnipFMC plc SGS S.A. Intertek Group plc Bureau Veritas S.A. Fugro N.V. Subsea7 S.A. Oceaneering International, Inc. DNV Group AS Baker Hughes Company Bilfinger SE Sulzer Ltd Saipem S.p.A. Worley Limited Applus+ MISTRAS Group, Inc.

September 2026: Wipro, Aramco, and SAP launched Wipro STO360, a cloud-based solution for shutdown, turnaround, and outage management.

September 2026: Dingo launched Dingo Inspections, a digital inspection solution for mining operations. The platform standardizes field inspections and combines inspection findings with broader asset-health information to improve maintenance decisions.

September 2026: Southwest Research Institute launched the REPAIR consortium to advance robotic technologies for industrial inspection and maintenance.

August 2026: Transcat acquired Southeastern Biomedical Associates, which provides calibration, repair, preventive maintenance, and electrical safety documentation.

May 2026: Autodesk announced a USD 3.6 billion all-cash acquisition of MaintainX, a maintenance and operations software company.