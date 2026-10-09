Abu Dhabi Falconry Season To Open October 20 With Limited Hunting

Abu Dhabi's 2026-2027 falconry hunting season will open on October 20, with licensed falconers allowed to hunt only captive-bred houbara bustards until January 31.

The season is open to UAE nationals aged 18 and above who hold a traditional hunting licence issued by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD). Falconers can apply for the seasonal permit through TAMM using UAE Pass, at a cost of Dh127.

Hunting will be allowed in open areas across Abu Dhabi, but falconers must stay at least 2km from main and secondary roads as well as restricted areas including protected areas, forests, residential and military areas, petroleum facilities and private property.

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The rules also limit hunting to the period between sunrise and sunset.

Each licence is valid for one season, and any falcon used for hunting must be registered in the national falcon registration system of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Falconers are prohibited from hunting or disturbing other wild animals, birds or reptiles, driving over or damaging vegetation, or transferring their licence to another person.

They must carry their licence while hunting and show it to authorities when requested, while also taking responsibility for keeping natural areas clean and disposing of waste.

The season is regulated under Abu Dhabi's Hunting Law No. 22 of 2005 and its executive regulations, with EAD saying the controls are intended to allow traditional falconry to continue while protecting wildlife and natural habitats.

Applications can be made through TAMM by selecting 'Leisure' under Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi and then 'Issuance of Falconry Licence'. The licence is issued electronically after the applicant accepts the terms and conditions and pays the seasonal fee.

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