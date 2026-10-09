New 'Model' Status To Help Improve Service Standards Of Salons In Dubai

Every time you visit a salon, rules and regulations help make it a pleasant place to visit and maintain service standards.

Now, a new initiative by the Dubai Municipality will help raise the bar for these salons. Going beyond health and safety standards, this status places self-monitoring, sustainability and service quality at the heart of the experience.

To be able to achieve the 'Model Salon' status, salons must first receive an 'A' inspection rating from Dubai Municipality - the highest achievable rating. After which an additional assessment will take place by authorities to check if the salon is worthy of the status.

Three key pillars have been established, which include: service quality, safe and healthy environment and sustainability. Here's what it entails:

1. Service quality

This would include training staff and promoting professionalism through behaviour and certification.

Consultations for a customer before providing a service will also fall under this category.

2. Safe, healthy environment

A safe and healthy environment at a salon would apply to standards of cleanliness, sterilisation, air quality and lighting. This also included ensuring appropriate service facilities and organised work and waiting areas.

3. Sustainability

Finally, sustainability would consider how the salon adopts sustainable materials and implements waste recycling programmes.

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