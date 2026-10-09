Global Footballers Karim Benzema And Medhi Amine Buy Properties In Dubai

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's property market continues to woo celebrities, with global football stars Karim Benzema and former Morocco captain Medhi Amine buying properties in the emirate, highlighting the city's appeal among high-profile sportsmen.

Benzema has acquired several residential units in Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, including a luxury residence at Vision Iconic Tower, the largest tower in the masterplan, developer Binghatti said.

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The purchase comes amid strong sales momentum in the market and for the developer, driven by growing demand from global celebrities, international investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Dubai's property market has attracted global celebrities, thanks to the absence of annual property and capital gains taxes, allowing investors to retain more of their returns. Rental yields, often between 6 and 8 per cent, comfortably outperform those in many global cities. Foreign nationals can own freehold property in designated areas, while qualifying purchases may lead to long-term residency through the Golden Visa programme. Dubai's world-class infrastructure, strong safety record and cosmopolitan lifestyle further enhance its appeal.

Many other celebrities from the entertainment and sports fields have bought properties in the emirate, including Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Brett Lee, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan and many others.

Muhammad Binghatti, chairman of Binghatti, said the French footballer's decision to invest“reflects the position the company has achieved” and its ability to create projects that attract a broad segment of international investors and prominent celebrities.

“Our ambition has always been to introduce a distinctive approach to real estate development, one that originates in Dubai and reaches the world,” he said.

Medhi Amine, the former Morocco captain who played at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia, is planning to move permanently to Dubai and has bought an apartment in Eywa Tree of Life.

Igor Karpikov, chief commercial officer at R.Evolution, said Dubai has become particularly attractive to international celebrities because it combines global connectivity, privacy and quality of life.

“For individuals constantly in the public eye, this balance is especially valuable,” he said.

Citing Knight Frank, he noted that 296 homes priced above $10 million were sold in Dubai in the first half of 2026, with a combined value of $5.1 billion.

Karpikov added that initiatives such as the establishment of the Dubai Longevity Authority, alongside the growing presence of wellness-focused real estate, are adding a new dimension to the city's residential offering.

“These developments will undoubtedly strengthen the city's appeal to globally mobile individuals seeking a long-term home in the city,” he said.

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