DP World Signs 15-Year Deal To Operate Major Bangladesh Container Terminal

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) DP World has signed a 15-year concession agreement with Bangladesh's Chittagong Port Authority to operate and maintain the New Mooring Container Terminal, in a move aimed at improving port efficiency and strengthening the country's international trade connections.

The agreement, signed on October 8 under a public-private partnership framework, also covers the terminal's Overflow Container Yard.

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Under the deal, the terminal will remain owned by the Chittagong Port Authority, while DP World will take responsibility for its operation and maintenance over the 15-year period.

Dubai and Bangladesh strengthen trade ties

The agreement was signed by Rear Admiral S. M. Moniruzzaman, Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, and Essa Kazim, Executive Chairman of DP World.

The signing ceremony was attended by Shaikh Rabiul Alam, Bangladesh's Minister of Shipping; Ashik Chowdhury, Chairman of Invest Bangladesh; Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World; and Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director of DP World's Subcontinent, Central Asia, Levant and Egypt region.

The partnership builds on a 2019 memorandum of understanding between the Government of Dubai and Bangladesh's Public-Private Partnership Authority to support strategic infrastructure development.

DP World to bring global expertise to Bangladesh

Essa Kazim, Executive Chairman of DP World, said the agreement reflects the company's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's expanding trade and manufacturing sectors.

“Bangladesh is an increasingly important trading and manufacturing economy, and we are committed to supporting its continued development,” Kazim said.

He added that DP World would connect the New Mooring Container Terminal to its global network of ports, logistics infrastructure and supply chain services.

The company aims to improve links between Bangladesh and international markets while creating new opportunities for businesses and attracting investment.

Terminal upgrades to improve cargo handling

The development plan includes upgrades to the terminal's infrastructure and equipment, alongside the introduction of digital solutions to improve cargo handling and operational efficiency.

DP World will work with the Chittagong Port Authority on berth planning, container yard management, equipment utilisation, preventive maintenance, safety and sustainability.

The improvements are intended to help the terminal handle growing trade volumes and reduce logistics bottlenecks.

Bangladesh targets faster trade operations

Rear Admiral S. M. Moniruzzaman, Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, said the partnership would strengthen the country's maritime infrastructure and improve its connections with international markets.

He said the agreement would help ease logistics constraints, support domestic industries and strengthen Bangladesh's position in regional and global supply chains.

Meanwhile, Ashik Chowdhury, Chairman of Invest Bangladesh, said the country aims to improve the speed and efficiency of trade operations.

“Our objective is to move trade at global speed,” Chowdhury said.

He added that bringing DP World into the terminal would help raise operational standards and improve connectivity at one of Bangladesh's key trade gateways.

New opportunities for local workers and businesses

The partnership is also expected to support workforce training, skills development and the introduction of international port operating practices.

Local businesses and workers could benefit from greater participation in regional and global supply chains as terminal operations improve.

DP World operates a global network of more than 60 ports and terminals, handling nearly 10 per cent of global container traffic.

The Bangladesh agreement marks another step in the Dubai-based company's international expansion, strengthening its presence in South Asia and supporting trade connectivity between emerging markets

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