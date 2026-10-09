5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines' Mindanao, GFZ Says
The Philippines' seismology agency, Phivolcs, said in an advisory that it was not expecting any significant damage but that aftershocks from the tremor were likely.Recommended For You
A deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in June, the strongest tremor the Philippines has suffered in nearly five decades. Thousands were displaced, several died and more than 450 were injured. The casualties were victims of collapsed structures and landslides in Sarangani Province and General Santos City.
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