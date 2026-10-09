GCC Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Houthi Attacks On Saudi Airports
He said that targeting civilian airports and endangering the lives of travellers, airport staff, and civilians constitutes a dangerous escalation and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms.Recommended For You
Al Budaiwi said this requires a firm and deterrent international stance to prevent these practices that threaten regional and international peace and security.
He reaffirmed the GCC states' unwavering support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and their complete solidarity with it in confronting all threats to its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.
Al Budaiwi also expressed support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its territory, resources, and security, and offered his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.ALSO READ
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