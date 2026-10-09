Venezuela's Machado Calls For Elections By July 2027, FT Reports
Machado also called for transparency in the management of proceeds from Venezuela's oil sales, which are being overseen by Washington, she told FT in an interview.Recommended For You
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"The US government and the Venezuelan people all agree that the only way to make this sustainable and a real victory is to turn Venezuela into a stable democracy," said Machado, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize.ALSO READ
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