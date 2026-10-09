Etihad Cancels 8 Abu Dhabi-Riyadh Flights On Oct 9, 10 Due To Operational Disruptions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Airways has cancelled eight flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh on October 9 and 10, citing operational disruptions at King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh.

Six services were cancelled on Friday, covering three round trips between Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Riyadh. Two more flights, covering a single round trip, have been cancelled for Saturday, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said.

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The airline said the situation“remains dynamic” and that further changes are possible.

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The Etihad cancellations follow days of disruption at the Saudi capital's main airport.

Three Saudi nationals were killed in two attacks on King Khalid International Airport on October 8 following Houthi attacks, their civil aviation authority said on Friday.

The first attack targeted airport facilities, while the second targeted an aircraft belonging to Saudia Airlines, according to a statement issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The two attacks resulted in the deaths of three Saudi citizens and injuries to several citizens and residents of various nationalities.

Saudia announced that one of its staff members had lost his life in an incident at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. In a statement, the airline mourned the loss of Captain Hamoud Ali Alkalthami.

Etihad Airways urged passengers to check the latest status of their flights at etihad.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience and said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements. Passengers can contact the airline through the help section of its website, which lists local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority,” the airline said. Passengers booked on affected flights should check their booking status with Etihad before travelling to the airport.

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