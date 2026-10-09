Nana Patekar Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ravi Kishan Pay Emotional Tributes

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In a deeply emotional moment, actor Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Deeply moved by his sudden passing, Amitabh Bachchan, while taking to the stage of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', honoured his dear friend, reflecting on his unmatched screen presence, uncompromising honesty, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian causes.

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Reflecting on the monumental loss to Indian cinema and society, the 'Piku' actor said, "Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai."

(“Nana Patekar ji passed away suddenly this morning. An extraordinary artist, friend, well-wisher and exceptional social worker is no longer among us. His passing has left not only the Indian film industry but also everyone who knew him personally deeply shocked.")

He added, "Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai," further offering his deepest respects and honouring the late actor's art.

(His outspoken nature, his simplicity and his courage to call a spade a spade were qualities that set him apart from everyone else. Some people leave our lives, but their voices, their acts of kindness and the lessons they taught us remain within us forever.”)

Remembering their shared moments over the years, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke warmly of Nana Patekar's extraordinary social work during his memorable appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16'.

Big B offered his deepest condolences to the grieving family and on behalf of the millions of admirers across the nation.

In another heartfelt Instagram post, Anil Kapoor affectionately called Patekar "nanya", referring to him as the world's biggest artist.

"Mera dost mujhe chhodkar chala gaya... pehle Satish aur ab mera Nanya. NANYA, tu achanak bohot jaldi chala gaya... Duniya ka sabse bada kalakaar, humein chhodkar hamesha-hamesha ke liye chala gaya," he wrote.

(“My friend has left me... First Satish, and now my Nanya. NANYA, you left us so suddenly, far too soon... The world's greatest actor has left us forever.")

Bidding an emotional farewell to his friend, Kapoor shared that he would miss Patekar in his life, on film sets, and on the big screen.

Along with his post, Anil Kapoor also shared a picture of himself with the late actor.

Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, who were longtime friends, famously worked together as the beloved 'Uday and Majnu' in the hit 'Welcome' film franchise.

Former actor and West Bengal government advisor Mithun Chakraborty also paid tribute to his close friend and fellow actor.

“I am deeply saddened because he was one of my closest friends... He used to help so many people... People used to say he had a quick temper or acted out, but anger only arises when things aren't organised; after all, even I get angry then,” Mithun was quoted as saying.

“If things are organised, why would there be any anger?... Our friendship went beyond movies; we got along very well regardless of that,” he added.

Mithun Chakraborty and Nana Patekar worked together in the 1988 film 'Sagar Sangam', directed by Dulal Guha. It was their only film together. Mithun played Gopi, a thief trying to change his life, while Patekar played Ramu Ustad, a criminal who had raised Gopi.

Actor Ravi Kishan, too, mourned the death of the veteran actor, recalling their friendship and the personal moments they shared over the years.

“I have worked with countless artists across the country, but I never encountered a friend, a true companion, who was so attentive and caring. He was extraordinary... Theatre shaped him into an artist; all of Maharashtra is familiar with 'Natsamrat,'" he said.

Kishan also remembered how his friendship with Patekar began. He said he would visit the sets of 'Prahaar' to meet the actor and that their bond became closer over time. He also recalled how they spoke on the phone after Patekar watched 'Laapataa Ladies'.

"Later, after he watched 'Laapataa Ladies', our closeness deepened through phone conversations... When I went to Goa for a function, I visited the very house where he had suffered a cardiac arrest. He personally cooked a meal and served it to me with his own hands. One rarely meets people like that," he added

Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to Indian media.

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