Saudi Civil Defence Says Kindergarten, Medical Complex Damaged By Interception Debris In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency on Thursday said a kindergarten and medical complex in Riyadh were damaged by shrapnel from an intercepted missile, hours after explosions rattled the Saudi capital.

"Missile fragments fell in Riyadh after a ballistic missile was intercepted, causing material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex," read the statement posted by the agency on X, without specifying if there were any casualties.