Saudi Civil Defence Says Kindergarten, Medical Complex Damaged By Interception Debris In Riyadh
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's civil defence agency on Thursday said a kindergarten and medical complex in Riyadh were damaged by shrapnel from an intercepted missile, hours after explosions rattled the Saudi capital.
"Missile fragments fell in Riyadh after a ballistic missile was intercepted, causing material damage to a kindergarten and a medical clinic complex," read the statement posted by the agency on X, without specifying if there were any casualties.
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