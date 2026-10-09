Saudi, Egyptian Fms Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed regional developments during a telephone call on Thursday.

The two ministers stressed the importance of continued coordination and efforts to support security and stability in the region.

Abdelatty strongly condemned attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport, saying the escalation and attacks on Saudi territory threatened the security and stability of the wider region.

The call comes as Saudi Arabia and Egypt continue consultations on regional developments and efforts to promote stability.