Qatar Central Bank: Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise 0.46 Percent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose 0.46 percent year-on-year in September to QAR 262.279 billion, compared with QAR 261.061 billion in the same month of 2025, according to data released by Qatar Central Bank (QCB) on Thursday.

Official reserves increased by 10.85 percent, or QAR 21.888 billion, to QAR 223.447 billion at the end of September 2026, compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, QCB's holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills fell by around QAR 44.599 billion to QAR 88.280 billion.

Official reserves comprise foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances held with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights deposits and Qatar's share in the International Monetary Fund, in addition to other liquid foreign-currency assets.

Together, these components constitute total international reserves. The data also showed that gold reserves increased by around QAR 4.378 billion year-on-year to QAR 56.408 billion at the end of September, compared with QAR 52.030 billion a year earlier.

Balances held with foreign banks also rose by around QAR 62.153 billion to QAR 73.554 billion.

Meanwhile, deposits related to Qatar's Special Drawing Rights allocation with the International Monetary Fund declined by QAR 45 million year-on-year to QAR 5.203 billion at the end of September.