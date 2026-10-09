Over 13,400 Maritime Transport Transactions Recorded In Nine Months, Surges 14.4%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Maritime Transport Affairs recorded 13,412 transactions during the first nine months of 2026, marking a 14.4% increase compared with the 11,719 transactions recorded during the corresponding period of 2025, according to figures released by the Ministry of Transport, yesterday.

The latest figures highlight continued activity across Qatar's maritime transport services, with the nine-month total rising by 1,693 transactions year-on-year. The increase comes despite a decline in activity during the third quarter (Q3), when 2,632 transactions were recorded compared with 3,321 in Q3 2025.

The data shows that maritime-related services remained particularly active during the second quarter of 2026. A total of 7,706 transactions were conducted in the second quarter (Q2), significantly higher than the 5,042 transactions registered during Q2 2025.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, Maritime Transport Affairs recorded 3,074 transactions, compared with 3,356 during the same quarter of 2025. The Q1 figure therefore represented a modest decline year-on-year, before activity increased sharply in the second quarter.

The third quarter saw 2,632 transactions, according to the ministry's latest data. While this was lower than the 3,321 transactions recorded in Q3 2025, the strong performance during the first half of the year ensured that the cumulative nine-month figure remained well above last year's level.

The services handled by Maritime Transport Affairs cover a range of activities related to vessels, maritime professionals and foreign vessels operating in Qatar's waters.

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According to the ministry's third quarter of this year's infographic, key services include the issuance and accreditation of Certificates of Competency (C.O.C.), covering areas such as safe manning, naval architects and marine officers.

The authority also provides services related to maritime vessels, including ownership transfers, renewals and vessel registration. These services form part of the regulatory framework governing maritime operations and vessel activities.

In addition, services are provided for foreign vessels engaged in operations in Qatar's waters, including data modification and renewal procedures.

The increase in cumulative transactions during the first nine months of 2026 points to sustained demand for maritime regulatory and administrative services. The sector plays an important role in supporting Qatar's maritime activities, including vessel registration, certification of maritime personnel and oversight of vessels

The 14.5% year-on-year increase in total transactions also reflects the substantial contribution of the second quarter, when activity reached its highest level of the year at 7,706 transactions.

With 13,412 transactions already recorded by the end of September, Maritime Transport Affairs has surpassed the total number of transactions registered throughout the corresponding nine-month period of 2025.

The figures underline the continued role of Qatar's Ministry of Transport in regulating and facilitating maritime activities, while providing services to vessel owners, maritime professionals and operators working in Qatar's waters.

Qatar's maritime transport sector keeps pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends.

It is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with Ministry of Transport's strategic plans aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations.