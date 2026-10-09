QC, WSIF Sign Agreement To Enhance Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) and the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund (WSIF) signed on Wednesday, 7 October, a document at the Chamber's headquarters outlining executive mechanisms and cooperation procedures between the two entities.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation in delivering training and awareness programmes for both WSIF employees and company workers across Qatar.

Under the agreement, both parties will exchange expert knowledge, identify training needs, and evaluate the overall impact of joint initiatives and training programmes.

The document was signed on behalf of Qatar Chamber by Dr. Khalid bin Klefeekh Al Hajri, Board Member, and on behalf of the Workers' Support and Insurance Fund by Kholoud Saif Al Kubaisi, Executive Director.

For his part, Dr. Khalid Al Hajri said that signing the agreement reflects Qatar Chamber's commitment to strengthening cooperation with key labour market entities, supporting the private sector, and raising awareness among both workers and employers regarding their rights and responsibilities.

He noted that collaborating with the Fund represents an important step towards enhancing training and awareness programmes targeting company workers and benefiting from the expertise and experience of both sides.

This, he said, would contribute to developing the work environment and promoting stability in the labour market.

Dr. Al Hajri reaffirmed the Chamber's ongoing dedication to supporting initiatives that serve the private sector while advancing the State of Qatar's efforts to protect workers' rights.

For her part, Kholoud Saif Al Kubaisi emphasised that the agreement underscores both sides' shared commitment to deepening institutional cooperation and aligning efforts to serve workers and Qatar's private sector.

She expressed her appreciation to Qatar Chamber for its keenness to collaborate with the Fund, commending the Chamber's pivotal role in representing the private sector and fostering active engagement within the business community.

Al Kubaisi added that the agreement would support the Fund's mission to safeguard workers' rights, and foster a safe, stable workplace environment that serves the interests of both workers and employers.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in designing and executing specialised training courses, development programmes, and awareness initiatives for company workers.