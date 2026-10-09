'Qatar Stocks Trading Cautiously Ahead Of Earnings Season'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended this week's trading down 2.03 percent, losing 186.630 points compared with the end of the previous week to settle at 9,005 points, under pressure from six sectors.

The banks and financial services sector recorded the largest losses during the week, declining by 2.22 percent, followed by transportation with a decline of 2.14 percent, while the real estate sector was the biggest gainer, rising by 0.19 percent.

In this context, financial markets analyst Youssef Bouhaliqa told QNA that the performance of the QSE general index in the coming period could remain characterized by caution and weakness amid continued selling pressure on several listed stocks, as investors await companies' third-quarter financial results.

Bouhaliqa pointed to the start of the third-quarter earnings season, which began with announcements from Dukhan Bank and Qatar National Bank (QNB), whose results exceeded average expectations. He described the results as encouraging while awaiting those of the remaining listed companies, noting that earnings would be among the main factors determining investor trends in the coming period, particularly as the market seeks to assess companies' ability to achieve earnings growth and maintain their current performance levels.

He added that the QSE index moved within a narrow range during the week, reflecting the prevailing wait-and-see sentiment among investors, as liquidity and buying activity remained limited in the absence of strong catalysts capable of pushing the index into a clear upward trend.

He noted that listed stocks faced selling pressure during the week, weighing on the general index, which continued its negative trend. He explained that persistent selling pressure could limit the market's ability to stage a strong rebound in the near term.

Bouhaliqa said geopolitical developments in the region remained among the factors influencing investor decisions, amid the continuing stalemate in the Middle East and ongoing escalation on the Ukrainian front.

He noted that the prevailing uncertainty was making investors more selective in their purchasing decisions, focusing on companies with strong financial fundamentals and the ability to generate stable earnings rather than opening new investment positions amid a lack of clarity over the market's direction.

He noted that positive earnings results could support some leading stocks and help improve investor sentiment, while results falling short of expectations could lead to continued selling pressure.