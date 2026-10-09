Global Surfing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 6.9 Billion As Surf Tourism, D2C, And Sustainable Gear Gain Momentum
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|212
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$4.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$6.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.4 Forecast Model
1.4.1 Key trends for market estimates
1.4.2 Quantified market impact analysis
1.4.2.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.4.3 Scenario analysis framework
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid Sources
1.7 Research Trail & confidence scoring
1.7.1 Research trail components
1.7.2 Scoring components
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Price range
2.2.4 End user
2.2.5 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.2 Manufacturing
3.1.3 Distribution and logistics
3.1.4 Retail and direct-to-consumer models
3.1.5 After-sales service and repair networks
3.1.6 Profit margins at each stage
3.1.7 Value addition at each stage
3.1.8 Factors affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Surge in coastal tourism & adventure travel
3.2.1.2 Growing focus on fitness & wellness
3.2.1.3 Shift toward eco-friendly & sustainable materials
3.2.1.4 Rising disposable income in emerging markets
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial equipment costs limiting market penetration
3.2.2.2 Learning curve & safety concerns for beginners
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of smart technology & wearables
3.2.3.2 Growth of equipment rental & subscription economy
3.2.3.3 Expansion in emerging markets
3.2.3.4 Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) e-commerce growth
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 Global safety and quality standards
3.4.2 Environmental regulations affecting manufacturing and materials
3.4.3 Import/export regulations and tariff structures
3.4.4 Brazil Regulatory Framework
3.4.4.1 Import tariffs and duties on surfing equipment
3.4.4.2 Consumer protection regulations
3.4.4.3 Environmental compliance for coastal retail operations
3.4.4.4 Business registration and licensing requirements for sporting goods retail
3.5 Major market trends and disruptions
3.6 Technological and innovation landscape
3.6.1 Current technological trends
3.6.2 Emerging technologies
3.7 Pricing analysis, 2025 (driven by primary research)
3.7.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)
3.7.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus)
3.7.3 Price analysis by board sports category
3.7.4 Kitesurfing equipment price range
3.7.5 Surfing equipment price range & margin analysis
3.7.6 Bodyboarding equipment price range & margin analysis
3.7.7 Regional brand positioning and pricing
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
3.11 Supply chain analysis
3.11.1 Raw material sourcing landscape
3.11.2 Manufacturing hub analysis
3.11.3 Logistics & distribution networks
3.11.4 Supply chain resilience & risk mitigation
3.12 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database) (HS Code- 950629)
3.12.1 Import/export volume & value trends (driven by primary research)
3.12.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (driven by primary research)
3.12.3 Trade flow by product category
3.12.4 Equipment trade dynamics
3.13 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.13.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.13.2 Gen AI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.13.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.14 Distribution infrastructure & channel penetration landscape (driven by primary research)
3.14.1 Channel coverage by region & format
3.14.2 Emerging channel shifts & infrastructure gaps
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Surfing equipment
5.2.1 Surfboards
5.2.2 Wetsuits and protective gear
5.2.3 Surfing accessories
5.3 Kitesurfing equipment
5.3.1 Kites
5.3.2 Kiteboards
5.3.3 Twin-tip
5.3.4 Directional
5.3.5 Foilboards
5.3.6 Harnesses and control systems
5.4 Bodyboarding equipment
5.4.1 Bodyboards
5.4.2 Fins and wetsuits
5.4.3 Accessories
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low (less than USD 100)
6.3 Medium (Between 100-500)
6.4 High (More than USD 500)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Professional athletes and competitors
7.3 Recreational enthusiasts
7.4 Beginners and occasional users
7.5 Water sports schools and rental operations
7.6 Resorts and tourism operators
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 E-commerce website
8.2.2 Company websites
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Specialty stores
8.3.2 Rental and water sports schools
8.3.3 Resort and beach club retail
8.3.4 Others (department stores, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Portugal
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Thailand
9.4.7 Philippines
9.4.8 Vietnam
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Players
10.1.1 Quiksilver
10.1.2 O'Neill
10.1.3 VF Corporation
10.1.4 Decathlon Group
10.1.5 Naish International
10.1.6 Body Glove
10.1.7 Duotone Kiteboarding
10.1.8 Cabrinha Kites
10.2 Regional Players
10.2.1 Channel Islands Surfboards
10.2.2 Firewire Surfboards
10.2.3 JS Industries
10.2.4 Lost Surfboards
10.2.5 Pyzel Surfboards
10.2.6 Xcel Wetsuits
10.2.7 Slingshot Sports
10.3 Emerging players
10.3.1 Boarriders
10.3.2 Pride Bodyboards
10.3.3 C-Skins Wetsuits
10.3.4 Rip Curl
10.3.5 Hurley Surf Equipment
10.3.6 Shapers Surfboards
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment