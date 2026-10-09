Global Surfing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 6.9 Billion As Surf Tourism, D2C, And Sustainable Gear Gain Momentum

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surfing Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surfing Equipment Market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%. Market growth is being supported by rising participation in coastal tourism, water sports, and adventure-based recreational activities across established and emerging surf destinations.

Surfing is increasingly associated with active lifestyles, outdoor fitness, and wellness, broadening its appeal among beginners, casual surfers, and fitness-focused consumers. Greater awareness of the physical and mental health benefits associated with the sport is also encouraging participation. In response, surfing equipment manufacturers and retailers are developing performance-driven products for different experience levels, usage requirements, and consumer preferences.

Innovation remains central to the growth of the global surfing equipment industry. Brands are investing in lightweight materials, advanced board designs, durable components, and high-performance wetsuit technologies. These developments are intended to enhance comfort, safety, durability, and performance while meeting demand from recreational and competitive surfers. Continued expansion of surf tourism and equipment rental services is expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and specialty retailers.

Surfing Equipment Segment Outlook

The surfing equipment segment generated USD 3.1 billion in 2025 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2035. Surfboards, wetsuits, fins, traction pads, and related accessories account for a substantial share of revenue. Demand is supported by product replacement cycles, customization preferences, and increasing participation in organized surfing activities.

The global visibility of surfing competitions and the sport's presence on international platforms are strengthening interest in premium-quality equipment. Consumers are also seeking products that combine technical performance with improved durability, encouraging brands to expand their portfolios and invest in material innovation.

Medium-Priced Products Maintain Leading Share

The medium-priced segment, ranging between 100-500, held a 39% market share in 2025. Its strong position reflects consumer demand for products that balance affordability, quality, and reliable performance. This category is particularly attractive to beginner and intermediate-level surfers who want dependable equipment without the cost of professional-grade alternatives.

Mid-range surfing products are expected to remain an important revenue contributor as consumers prioritize durability and value. Broad availability through specialty stores, branded outlets, rental operators, and online platforms further supports adoption across major surfing communities.

U.S. Surfing Equipment Market Growth

The U.S. Surfing Equipment Market generated USD 1 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2035. The country benefits from high consumer participation, an established surfing culture, extensive coastal recreation infrastructure, and consistent demand for performance-oriented products.

U.S. consumers increasingly favor technologically advanced equipment across premium and mid-range categories. Market growth is also supported by a broad retail network of specialty stores and branded outlets that provide customization, technical expertise, and customer service. Digital commerce and direct-to-consumer channels are further improving product accessibility and customer engagement.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major companies operating in the Global Surfing Equipment Market include Quiksilver, O'Neill, VF Corporation, Decathlon Group, Naish International, Body Glove, Duotone Kiteboarding, and Cabrinha Kites. Regional manufacturers include Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, JS Industries, Lost Surfboards, Pyzel Surfboards, Xcel Wetsuits, and Slingshot Sports. Other participants include Boardriders, Pride Bodyboards, C-Skins Wetsuits, Rip Curl, Hurley Surf Equipment, and Shapers Surfboards.

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, sustainable manufacturing, and eco-friendly raw materials to address evolving consumer expectations. Collaborations with athletes, surf organizations, and sporting events are helping companies increase brand visibility and build customer loyalty. Businesses are also expanding digital retail platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels to strengthen market penetration worldwide.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments

Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, product segmentation, pricing analysis, and regional forecasts Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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