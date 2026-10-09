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Global Surfing Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 6.9 Billion As Surf Tourism, D2C, And Sustainable Gear Gain Momentum


2026-10-09 04:47:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brands boost ROI through innovative, sustainable gear, athlete partnerships, customization, and expanded direct-to-consumer digital sales.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surfing Equipment Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surfing Equipment Market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%. Market growth is being supported by rising participation in coastal tourism, water sports, and adventure-based recreational activities across established and emerging surf destinations.

Surfing is increasingly associated with active lifestyles, outdoor fitness, and wellness, broadening its appeal among beginners, casual surfers, and fitness-focused consumers. Greater awareness of the physical and mental health benefits associated with the sport is also encouraging participation. In response, surfing equipment manufacturers and retailers are developing performance-driven products for different experience levels, usage requirements, and consumer preferences.

Innovation remains central to the growth of the global surfing equipment industry. Brands are investing in lightweight materials, advanced board designs, durable components, and high-performance wetsuit technologies. These developments are intended to enhance comfort, safety, durability, and performance while meeting demand from recreational and competitive surfers. Continued expansion of surf tourism and equipment rental services is expected to create additional opportunities for manufacturers, distributors, and specialty retailers.

Surfing Equipment Segment Outlook

The surfing equipment segment generated USD 3.1 billion in 2025 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2035. Surfboards, wetsuits, fins, traction pads, and related accessories account for a substantial share of revenue. Demand is supported by product replacement cycles, customization preferences, and increasing participation in organized surfing activities.

The global visibility of surfing competitions and the sport's presence on international platforms are strengthening interest in premium-quality equipment. Consumers are also seeking products that combine technical performance with improved durability, encouraging brands to expand their portfolios and invest in material innovation.

Medium-Priced Products Maintain Leading Share

The medium-priced segment, ranging between 100-500, held a 39% market share in 2025. Its strong position reflects consumer demand for products that balance affordability, quality, and reliable performance. This category is particularly attractive to beginner and intermediate-level surfers who want dependable equipment without the cost of professional-grade alternatives.

Mid-range surfing products are expected to remain an important revenue contributor as consumers prioritize durability and value. Broad availability through specialty stores, branded outlets, rental operators, and online platforms further supports adoption across major surfing communities.

U.S. Surfing Equipment Market Growth

The U.S. Surfing Equipment Market generated USD 1 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2035. The country benefits from high consumer participation, an established surfing culture, extensive coastal recreation infrastructure, and consistent demand for performance-oriented products.

U.S. consumers increasingly favor technologically advanced equipment across premium and mid-range categories. Market growth is also supported by a broad retail network of specialty stores and branded outlets that provide customization, technical expertise, and customer service. Digital commerce and direct-to-consumer channels are further improving product accessibility and customer engagement.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major companies operating in the Global Surfing Equipment Market include Quiksilver, O'Neill, VF Corporation, Decathlon Group, Naish International, Body Glove, Duotone Kiteboarding, and Cabrinha Kites. Regional manufacturers include Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, JS Industries, Lost Surfboards, Pyzel Surfboards, Xcel Wetsuits, and Slingshot Sports. Other participants include Boardriders, Pride Bodyboards, C-Skins Wetsuits, Rip Curl, Hurley Surf Equipment, and Shapers Surfboards.

Market participants are prioritizing product innovation, sustainable manufacturing, and eco-friendly raw materials to address evolving consumer expectations. Collaborations with athletes, surf organizations, and sporting events are helping companies increase brand visibility and build customer loyalty. Businesses are also expanding digital retail platforms and direct-to-consumer sales channels to strengthen market penetration worldwide.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory developments
  • Competitive landscape supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Market size, product segmentation, pricing analysis, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 212
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $6.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope & definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Market estimates & forecasts parameters
1.4 Forecast Model
1.4.1 Key trends for market estimates
1.4.2 Quantified market impact analysis
1.4.2.1 Mathematical impact of growth parameters on forecast
1.4.3 Scenario analysis framework
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Data mining sources
1.6.1 Paid Sources
1.7 Research Trail & confidence scoring
1.7.1 Research trail components
1.7.2 Scoring components
1.8 Research transparency addendum
1.8.1 Source attribution framework
1.8.2 Quality assurance metrics
1.8.3 Our commitment to trust
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Product type
2.2.3 Price range
2.2.4 End user
2.2.5 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Raw material suppliers
3.1.2 Manufacturing
3.1.3 Distribution and logistics
3.1.4 Retail and direct-to-consumer models
3.1.5 After-sales service and repair networks
3.1.6 Profit margins at each stage
3.1.7 Value addition at each stage
3.1.8 Factors affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Surge in coastal tourism & adventure travel
3.2.1.2 Growing focus on fitness & wellness
3.2.1.3 Shift toward eco-friendly & sustainable materials
3.2.1.4 Rising disposable income in emerging markets
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial equipment costs limiting market penetration
3.2.2.2 Learning curve & safety concerns for beginners
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Integration of smart technology & wearables
3.2.3.2 Growth of equipment rental & subscription economy
3.2.3.3 Expansion in emerging markets
3.2.3.4 Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) e-commerce growth
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 Global safety and quality standards
3.4.2 Environmental regulations affecting manufacturing and materials
3.4.3 Import/export regulations and tariff structures
3.4.4 Brazil Regulatory Framework
3.4.4.1 Import tariffs and duties on surfing equipment
3.4.4.2 Consumer protection regulations
3.4.4.3 Environmental compliance for coastal retail operations
3.4.4.4 Business registration and licensing requirements for sporting goods retail
3.5 Major market trends and disruptions
3.6 Technological and innovation landscape
3.6.1 Current technological trends
3.6.2 Emerging technologies
3.7 Pricing analysis, 2025 (driven by primary research)
3.7.1 Historical price trend analysis (driven by primary research)
3.7.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus)
3.7.3 Price analysis by board sports category
3.7.4 Kitesurfing equipment price range
3.7.5 Surfing equipment price range & margin analysis
3.7.6 Bodyboarding equipment price range & margin analysis
3.7.7 Regional brand positioning and pricing
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
3.11 Supply chain analysis
3.11.1 Raw material sourcing landscape
3.11.2 Manufacturing hub analysis
3.11.3 Logistics & distribution networks
3.11.4 Supply chain resilience & risk mitigation
3.12 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database) (HS Code- 950629)
3.12.1 Import/export volume & value trends (driven by primary research)
3.12.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact (driven by primary research)
3.12.3 Trade flow by product category
3.12.4 Equipment trade dynamics
3.13 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.13.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.13.2 Gen AI use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.13.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.14 Distribution infrastructure & channel penetration landscape (driven by primary research)
3.14.1 Channel coverage by region & format
3.14.2 Emerging channel shifts & infrastructure gaps
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Surfing equipment
5.2.1 Surfboards
5.2.2 Wetsuits and protective gear
5.2.3 Surfing accessories
5.3 Kitesurfing equipment
5.3.1 Kites
5.3.2 Kiteboards
5.3.3 Twin-tip
5.3.4 Directional
5.3.5 Foilboards
5.3.6 Harnesses and control systems
5.4 Bodyboarding equipment
5.4.1 Bodyboards
5.4.2 Fins and wetsuits
5.4.3 Accessories
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Low (less than USD 100)
6.3 Medium (Between 100-500)
6.4 High (More than USD 500)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Professional athletes and competitors
7.3 Recreational enthusiasts
7.4 Beginners and occasional users
7.5 Water sports schools and rental operations
7.6 Resorts and tourism operators
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Online
8.2.1 E-commerce website
8.2.2 Company websites
8.3 Offline
8.3.1 Specialty stores
8.3.2 Rental and water sports schools
8.3.3 Resort and beach club retail
8.3.4 Others (department stores, etc.)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Portugal
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Thailand
9.4.7 Philippines
9.4.8 Vietnam
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Global Players
10.1.1 Quiksilver
10.1.2 O'Neill
10.1.3 VF Corporation
10.1.4 Decathlon Group
10.1.5 Naish International
10.1.6 Body Glove
10.1.7 Duotone Kiteboarding
10.1.8 Cabrinha Kites
10.2 Regional Players
10.2.1 Channel Islands Surfboards
10.2.2 Firewire Surfboards
10.2.3 JS Industries
10.2.4 Lost Surfboards
10.2.5 Pyzel Surfboards
10.2.6 Xcel Wetsuits
10.2.7 Slingshot Sports
10.3 Emerging players
10.3.1 Boarriders
10.3.2 Pride Bodyboards
10.3.3 C-Skins Wetsuits
10.3.4 Rip Curl
10.3.5 Hurley Surf Equipment
10.3.6 Shapers Surfboards
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