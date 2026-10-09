Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 AI Infrastructure And High-Density Racks Drive 18.3% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liquid cooling lowers TCO through better PUE, reduced fan power, denser racks and stable performance, while modular, retrofit-ready systems accelerate deployment and ROI

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during 2026-2034. Market expansion is being driven by rapid growth in AI training/inference, HPC, accelerated computing, high-density racks, and increasingly demanding power and thermal requirements. As servers incorporate higher TDP CPUs, GPUs, and AI accelerators, data center operators are adopting liquid cooling to enhance heat removal, energy efficiency, space utilization, and performance stability.

Hyperscale capacity expansion and rising colocation demand for high-density infrastructure are accelerating adoption. Operators are also seeking to lower total cost of ownership through improved PUE, reduced fan power, and more efficient use of available floor space. Additional opportunities are emerging across edge data centers, facilities with constrained footprints, and projects designed to meet sustainability and carbon reduction targets.

Market Growth Drivers

AI/ML platforms, GPU clusters, HPC systems, and other accelerated computing environments generate heat loads that can exceed the practical capabilities of conventional air cooling. Liquid cooling supports higher rack density and consistent server performance while reducing cooling-related electricity consumption. Increasing energy costs and corporate sustainability commitments are strengthening the business case for deployment across new construction and retrofit projects.

Technology advances in direct-to-chip cold plates, rear-door heat exchangers, immersion systems, controls, and coolant distribution units are improving reliability and deployment flexibility. Colocation providers are investing in liquid-ready capacity to meet demand from cloud service providers and enterprise customers operating compute-intensive applications.

Challenges Affecting Adoption

Higher upfront costs, facility integration requirements, and retrofit complexity remain important market restraints. Operators must manage fluid compatibility, leakage risks, maintenance processes, and workforce training. Supply constraints affecting cold plates, CDU units, manifolds, and dielectric fluids may also influence project schedules.

Standardization gaps between vendors and differences in facility architecture can create interoperability challenges. Adoption may progress more slowly among smaller operators and in regions where technical expertise, service support, and experience with liquid-cooled infrastructure remain limited.

Cooling Mechanism and Coolant Analysis

The market is segmented into single-phase liquid cooling and two-phase liquid cooling. Single-phase liquid cooling holds a major share due to commercial availability, lower system complexity, and established use in direct-to-chip and immersion applications. Two-phase liquid cooling is expected to record strong growth as next-generation computing platforms require greater heat flux management. Its near-term adoption may remain concentrated in advanced HPC and specialized ultra-high-density deployments because of fluid requirements and system complexity.

Coolant categories include water-based coolants, dielectric fluids, synthetic fluids, mineral oils, and bio-based/natural coolants. Water-based coolants are prominent in direct-to-chip systems, while dielectric fluids hold a significant position in immersion cooling. Synthetic fluids and mineral oils serve specialized applications based on performance, availability, and lifecycle cost. Bio-based/natural coolants represent an emerging opportunity aligned with sustainability objectives, subject to performance validation and supply scalability.

Regional Market Outlook



North America: Growth is supported by hyperscale development, AI data center investment, GPU cluster deployment, and expanding high-density colocation infrastructure.

UK and European Union: Energy efficiency requirements, carbon reduction commitments, and constrained urban facilities are increasing demand for advanced cooling systems.

Asia Pacific: Rapid cloud expansion, AI adoption, data localization policies, and new data center construction across China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea are supporting strong growth.

Latin America: New colocation capacity and demand for high-density customer environments are creating early-stage opportunities, particularly in Brazil and Mexico. Middle East and Africa: Hyperscale investment, digital infrastructure projects, and cooling requirements in hot climates are driving selective adoption.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on cooling efficiency, reliability, deployment speed, monitoring, leak detection, and integration with data center infrastructure. Vendors are developing end-to-end portfolios that include CDU units, cold plates, heat exchangers, immersion tanks, controls, and technical services. Partnerships with server OEMs, GPU platform providers, colocation companies, and data center designers are becoming increasingly important for delivering validated liquid-ready architectures.

Growth strategies include modular platforms, retrofit-friendly systems, lower-impact coolants, enhanced service capabilities, and integration with waste heat reuse projects. Key companies operating in the data center liquid cooling market include Alfa Laval, Asetek, Boyd, CoolIT Systems, Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), LiquidStack, Rittal, Schneider Electric (Motivair), Stulz, and Vertiv.

Report Scope and Research Methodology

The study provides quantitative market estimates by segment and geography, supported by analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, micro and macro environmental factors, Porter's Five Forces, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, case studies, and strategic recommendations. Regional coverage includes North America, the UK and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report analyzes segment performance from 2023 to 2033, uses 2024 as the base year, and estimates segment CAGR for 2025 to 2033. The broader market outlook projects an 18.3% CAGR during 2026-2034.

Research was completed through secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates incorporate manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user demand, consumption volume, pricing, geographic revenue, and relevant economic and industry factors. Forecasts were validated using data triangulation and top-down and bottom-up approaches to support consistency across market segments and regions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

2.2. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Component, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Cooling Mechanism, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Coolant, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Data Center, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.7. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By End Use, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.8. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.9. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Vendors

4. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: By Component, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Solution

5.3.1.1. Direct to chip

5.3.1.2. Immersive

5.3.1.3. Rear-door heat exchangers

5.3.2. Service

5.3.2.1. Managed service

5.3.2.2. Professional service

6. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: By Cooling Mechanism, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Single-phase liquid cooling

6.3.2. Two-phase liquid cooling

7. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: By Coolant, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Water-based coolants

7.3.2. Dielectric fluids

7.3.3. Synthetic fluids

7.3.4. Mineral oils

7.3.5. Bio-based/Natural coolants

8. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: By Data Center, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Small data centers

8.3.2. Medium data centers

8.3.3. Large data centers

9. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.3.1. Server cooling

9.3.1.1. CPU cooling

9.3.1.2. GPU/AI accelerator cooling

9.3.2. Storage cooling

9.3.3. Networking cooling

9.3.4. Others

10. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: By End Use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

10.3. Market Segmentation

10.3.1. Enterprise

10.3.1.1. BFSI

10.3.1.2. Retail & e-commerce

10.3.1.3. Government

10.3.1.4. Healthcare

10.3.1.5. Manufacturing

10.3.1.6. IT enabled services (ITeS)

10.3.1.7. Others

10.3.2. Telecom service provider

10.3.3. Cloud service provider

11. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Regional Analysis, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Regional and Country-level Analysis Framework

11.1.1. Market Overview

11.1.2. Market Analysis By Component

11.1.3. Market Analysis By Cooling Mechanism

11.1.4. Market Analysis By Coolant

11.1.5. Market Analysis By Data Center

11.1.6. Market Analysis By Application

11.1.7. Market Analysis By End Use

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.2.3. Rest of North America

11.3. UK and European Union

11.3.1. UK

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. Spain

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. France

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Australia

11.4.5. South Korea

11.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East and Africa

11.6.1. GCC

11.6.2. Africa

11.6.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

12. Company Profile

12.1. Alfa Laval

12.2. Asetek

12.3. Boyd

12.4. CoolIT Systems

12.5. LiquidStack

12.6. Rittal

12.7. Stulz

12.8. Other Notable Players

Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives

Companies Featured



Alfa Laval

Asetek

Boyd

CoolIT Systems

LiquidStack

Rittal Stulz

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