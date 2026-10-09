Europe Off-The-Road (OTR) Tire Market Size, Trends And Forecast, 2026-2035 Smart Tires And Infrastructure Investment Drive Growth To USD 10.98 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|313
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$10.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology
1.1 Research approach
1.2 Quality commitments
1.2.1 AI policy & data integrity commitment
1.3 Research trail & confidence scoring
1.3.1 Research trail components
1.3.2 Scoring components
1.4 Data collection
1.4.1 Partial list of primary sources
1.5 Data mining sources
1.5.1 Paid sources
1.6 Base estimates and calculations
1.6.1 Base year calculation
1.7 Forecast model
1.8 Research transparency addendum
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2022-2035
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Tire
2.2.3 Rim Size
2.2.4 Equipment
2.2.5 Industry
2.2.6 Material
2.2.7 Distribution Channel
2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035
2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.1.3 Cost structure
3.1.4 Value addition at each stage
3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.6 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increase in infrastructure and construction projects across Europe
3.2.1.2 Rise in mechanization within the agricultural sector
3.2.1.3 Surge in mining sector activities requiring heavy-duty equipment
3.2.1.4 Growing adoption of advanced and durable tire technologies
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High Initial Production and Purchase Costs
3.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental & Compliance Regulations
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Increase in electric and autonomous off-road equipment deployment
3.2.3.2 Growing integration of digital fleet management with tire solutions
3.2.3.3 Increase in demand from emerging markets within Central and Eastern Europe
3.2.3.4 Surge in smart and connected tire technology adoption
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 EU
3.4.1.1 EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR)
3.4.1.2 Tire labeling & performance standards
3.4.1.3 Environmental & emissions regulations
3.4.1.4 Retreaded tire compliance framework
3.4.2 United Kingdom
3.4.3 Turkey
3.4.4 Russia
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.7.1 Current technological trends
3.7.2 Emerging technologies
3.8 Patent analysis
3.9 Production statistics
3.9.1 Production hubs
3.9.2 Consumption hubs
3.9.3 Export and import
3.10 Cost breakdown analysis
3.10.1 Manufacturing cost structure
3.10.2 Raw material cost analysis
3.10.3 Manufacturing & production costs
3.10.4 Logistics & distribution costs
3.10.5 R&D investment allocation
3.11 Sustainability and environmental impact analysis
3.11.1 Sustainable practices
3.11.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.11.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.11.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.11.5 Carbon footprint considerations
3.12 Future outlook & opportunities
3.13 Investment & funding analysis
3.13.1 Manufacturing capacity investments
3.13.2 R&D expenditure trends
3.13.3 Plant expansions & closures
3.13.4 Technology licensing agreements
3.14 Trade data analysis
3.14.1 Import & export volume & value trends
3.14.1.1 European otr tire import statistics by country
3.14.1.2 European otr tire export statistics by country
3.14.1.3 Intra-european trade flows
3.14.2 Key trade corridors & tariff impact
3.14.2.1 Asia-europe trade routes
3.14.2.2 Impact of anti-dumping duties on chinese tires
3.14.2.3 Brexit trade implications
3.15 Impact of AI & generative AI on the market
3.15.1 AI-driven disruption of existing business models
3.15.1.1 Predictive maintenance & analytics
3.15.1.2 Fleet management optimization
3.15.1.3 Tire life cycle cost optimization
3.15.2 Genai use cases & adoption roadmap by segment
3.15.2.1 Mining segment AI applications
3.15.2.2 Construction segment ai applications
3.15.2.3 OEM integration of AI technologies
3.15.3 Risks, limitations & regulatory considerations
3.15.3.1 Data privacy & security concerns
3.15.3.2 Technology adoption barriers for smes
3.15.3.3 Regulatory framework for autonomous equipment
3.16 OTR lifecycle analysis
3.16.1 Lifecycle analysis framework
3.16.2 Raw material extraction phase
3.16.3 Manufacturing phase lifecycle impact
3.16.4 Distribution & logistics phase
3.16.5 Lifecycle cost analysis (LCCA)
3.16.6 Lifecycle performance metrics
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 Western Europe
4.2.2 Eastern Europe
4.2.3 Northern Europe
4.2.4 Southern Europe
4.2.5 Central Europe
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Key developments
4.5.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.5.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.5.3 New Product Launches
4.5.4 Expansion Plans and funding
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Tire, 2022-2035 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Radial tire
5.3 Bias tire
5.4 Solid tire
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Rim Size, 2022-2035 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Up to 20-24 inches
6.3 25-30 inches
6.4 50-55 inches
6.5 56-60 inches
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Equipment, 2022-2035 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Mining Equipment
7.2.1 Articulated dump trucks
7.2.2 Rigid dump trucks
7.2.3 Mining Loader
7.3 Loaders
7.3.1 Backhoe loaders
7.3.2 Crawler loaders
7.3.3 Skid-steer loaders
7.4 Excavators
7.4.1 Crawler excavators
7.4.2 Mini excavators
7.4.3 Wheeled excavators
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Industry, 2022-2035 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Construction
8.3 Mining
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2022-2035 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.1.1 Natural rubber
9.1.2 Synthetic rubber
9.1.3 Mixed/compound tires
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035 ($Bn, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.1.1 OEM
10.1.2 Aftermarket
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 ($Bn, Units)
11.1 Key trends
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Global Players
12.1.1 Bridgestone
12.1.2 CEAT
12.1.3 Continental
12.1.4 Giti Tire
12.1.5 JK Tyre
12.1.6 Linglong Tire
12.1.7 Michelin
12.1.8 Sumitomo Rubber
12.1.9 Triangle Tyre
12.1.10 Yokohama
12.2 Regional Players:
12.2.1 Apollo Tyres
12.2.2 BKT
12.2.3 Magna Tyres
12.2.4 Maxam Tire
12.2.5 Nokian Tyres
12.2.6 Prometeon Tyre
12.2.7 Techking Tires
12.2.8 Titan
12.2.9 Zhongce Rubber Group
12.3 Emerging Players:
12.3.1 Asetek
12.3.2 Chemours Company
12.3.3 CoreSite Realty
12.3.4 CyrusOne
12.3.5 LiquidStack
12.3.6 Rittal
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