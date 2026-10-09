Feed Screw Barrel Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 2.6 Billion As Advanced Coatings And Polymer Processing Drive 5.4% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Feed Screw Barrel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Feed Screw Barrel Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4%. Market growth is supported by rising demand from the automotive, packaging, consumer goods, construction, and plastics manufacturing industries, where extrusion and injection molding remain essential production processes.

Increasing production of plastic components and finished goods is encouraging manufacturers to invest in durable, high-performance feed screw barrels that deliver consistent material flow, improved throughput, and reliable polymer processing. The automotive industry's continued adoption of lightweight plastic components to improve fuel efficiency is creating additional demand. Growth in flexible and rigid packaging, consumer products, pipes, films, profiles, sheets, and other plastic applications is also strengthening the market outlook.

Continuous manufacturing operations contribute to recurring replacement demand as screw barrels experience wear under high temperatures, pressure, and sustained production cycles. Investments in precision machining, wear-resistant coatings, modular assemblies, and advanced screw designs are helping manufacturers extend equipment life, reduce maintenance requirements, and maintain consistent melt quality. These developments are particularly important for facilities processing engineering plastics, recycled polymers, and other specialized materials.

Single Screw Feed Barrel Segment Maintains Market Leadership

The single screw feed barrel segment generated USD 871.3 million in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2035. Its leading position reflects extensive use in plastic extrusion and injection molding applications involving polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, and other thermoplastics.

Single screw barrels are widely selected for the production of pipes, sheets, films, and profiles because of their operational reliability, cost efficiency, consistent output, and ease of maintenance. Their streamlined design makes them suitable for small- to mid-scale manufacturing facilities as well as larger production environments. Demand from packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods companies will continue to support segment expansion as processors focus on reducing downtime and maintaining product quality.

Direct Distribution Channel Gains Momentum

The direct distribution segment accounted for 59.4% of the Global Feed Screw Barrel Market and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% from 2026 to 2035. Direct sales are preferred because feed screw barrel selection often requires detailed evaluation of polymer types, processing conditions, machinery specifications, and production targets.

Through direct distribution, manufacturers can provide customized products, compatibility assurance, installation assistance, warranty coverage, maintenance guidance, and faster replacement services. Close engagement with extrusion units, injection molding facilities, and plastic processing plants also enables suppliers to respond more effectively to performance requirements while strengthening long-term customer relationships.

China Feed Screw Barrel Market Presents Strong Growth Potential

The China Feed Screw Barrel Market reached USD 184 million in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2026 and 2035. Growth is being driven by the country's large polymer processing and plastics manufacturing base, alongside expanding automotive, packaging, consumer electronics, and industrial production.

Chinese manufacturers are investing in feed screw barrels capable of processing engineering plastics, recycled polymers, and diverse material formulations. Adoption of precision-engineered components, wear-resistant coatings, and modular barrel systems is improving throughput, limiting equipment wear, and reducing operational downtime. Continued manufacturing modernization and demand for consistent product quality are expected to reinforce China's position as a high-growth market.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major companies operating in the Global Feed Screw Barrel Market include Flite Technology, Boco Pardubice, Hillenbrand (Milacron), R. Dray Mfg. Inc, Canadian Feed Screws, Reiloy, TWS Feed Screws, Continental Feed Screw, Gillkon Screw Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Screw Barrel Works, Clextral, Concor Tool and Machine, VGN Screw Barrel, Wexco Corporation, and Xaloy.

Market participants are increasing research and development investment to enhance wear resistance, screw performance, throughput, and processing efficiency. They are also expanding direct sales capabilities, developing customized systems, and forming partnerships with polymer producers and plastics processing companies. Digital platforms are being used to provide product specifications, technical resources, customer education, and after-sales support. Geographic expansion into emerging polymer markets offers further opportunities, particularly in regions experiencing increased automotive, packaging, construction, and consumer goods production.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Global market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

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