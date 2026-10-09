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Feed Screw Barrel Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 2.6 Billion As Advanced Coatings And Polymer Processing Drive 5.4% CAGR


2026-10-09 04:47:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with wear-resistant modular designs, direct sales, tailored support and R&D that increase throughput, reduce downtime and strengthen customer retention.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Feed Screw Barrel Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Feed Screw Barrel Market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4%. Market growth is supported by rising demand from the automotive, packaging, consumer goods, construction, and plastics manufacturing industries, where extrusion and injection molding remain essential production processes.

Increasing production of plastic components and finished goods is encouraging manufacturers to invest in durable, high-performance feed screw barrels that deliver consistent material flow, improved throughput, and reliable polymer processing. The automotive industry's continued adoption of lightweight plastic components to improve fuel efficiency is creating additional demand. Growth in flexible and rigid packaging, consumer products, pipes, films, profiles, sheets, and other plastic applications is also strengthening the market outlook.

Continuous manufacturing operations contribute to recurring replacement demand as screw barrels experience wear under high temperatures, pressure, and sustained production cycles. Investments in precision machining, wear-resistant coatings, modular assemblies, and advanced screw designs are helping manufacturers extend equipment life, reduce maintenance requirements, and maintain consistent melt quality. These developments are particularly important for facilities processing engineering plastics, recycled polymers, and other specialized materials.

Single Screw Feed Barrel Segment Maintains Market Leadership

The single screw feed barrel segment generated USD 871.3 million in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 to 2035. Its leading position reflects extensive use in plastic extrusion and injection molding applications involving polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, and other thermoplastics.

Single screw barrels are widely selected for the production of pipes, sheets, films, and profiles because of their operational reliability, cost efficiency, consistent output, and ease of maintenance. Their streamlined design makes them suitable for small- to mid-scale manufacturing facilities as well as larger production environments. Demand from packaging, automotive, construction, and consumer goods companies will continue to support segment expansion as processors focus on reducing downtime and maintaining product quality.

Direct Distribution Channel Gains Momentum

The direct distribution segment accounted for 59.4% of the Global Feed Screw Barrel Market and is expected to register a CAGR of 7% from 2026 to 2035. Direct sales are preferred because feed screw barrel selection often requires detailed evaluation of polymer types, processing conditions, machinery specifications, and production targets.

Through direct distribution, manufacturers can provide customized products, compatibility assurance, installation assistance, warranty coverage, maintenance guidance, and faster replacement services. Close engagement with extrusion units, injection molding facilities, and plastic processing plants also enables suppliers to respond more effectively to performance requirements while strengthening long-term customer relationships.

China Feed Screw Barrel Market Presents Strong Growth Potential

The China Feed Screw Barrel Market reached USD 184 million in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2026 and 2035. Growth is being driven by the country's large polymer processing and plastics manufacturing base, alongside expanding automotive, packaging, consumer electronics, and industrial production.

Chinese manufacturers are investing in feed screw barrels capable of processing engineering plastics, recycled polymers, and diverse material formulations. Adoption of precision-engineered components, wear-resistant coatings, and modular barrel systems is improving throughput, limiting equipment wear, and reducing operational downtime. Continued manufacturing modernization and demand for consistent product quality are expected to reinforce China's position as a high-growth market.

Competitive Landscape and Business Strategies

Major companies operating in the Global Feed Screw Barrel Market include Flite Technology, Boco Pardubice, Hillenbrand (Milacron), R. Dray Mfg. Inc, Canadian Feed Screws, Reiloy, TWS Feed Screws, Continental Feed Screw, Gillkon Screw Manufacturing, Hi-Tech Screw Barrel Works, Clextral, Concor Tool and Machine, VGN Screw Barrel, Wexco Corporation, and Xaloy.

Market participants are increasing research and development investment to enhance wear resistance, screw performance, throughput, and processing efficiency. They are also expanding direct sales capabilities, developing customized systems, and forming partnerships with polymer producers and plastics processing companies. Digital platforms are being used to provide product specifications, technical resources, customer education, and after-sales support. Geographic expansion into emerging polymer markets offers further opportunities, particularly in regions experiencing increased automotive, packaging, construction, and consumer goods production.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Industry trends, growth drivers, market challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape
  • Competitive assessment supported by Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis
  • Global market size, segment performance, and regional forecasts
  • Company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 220
Forecast Period 2025 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2.6 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Market scope and definition
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional
2.2.2 Category
2.2.3 Technology
2.2.4 Application
2.2.5 Power
2.2.6 Pricing
2.2.7 Distribution channel
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Expansion of automotive, packaging, and consumer goods manufacturing
3.2.1.2 Increasing use of recycled and composite materials in extrusion operations
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in screw design and wear-resistant coatings
3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges
3.2.2.1 High capital and replacement costs for premium screw barrels
3.2.2.2 Wear and tear due to abrasive and high-temperature materials
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.2.3.1 Development of advanced wear-resistant and coated screw barrels
3.2.3.2 Increasing demand for customized screw designs for specialty polymers
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Future market trends
3.5 Technology and innovation landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Regulatory landscape
3.6.1 Standards and compliance requirements
3.6.2 Regional regulatory frameworks
3.6.3 Certification standards
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Pricing analysis (Driven by primary research)
3.9.1 Historical price trend analysis (2021-2024) (driven by primary research)
3.9.2 Pricing strategy by player type (premium / value / cost-plus) (driven by primary research)
3.9.3 Price variation by product configuration & material
3.9.4 Regional price differentials
3.9.5 Volume discount structures & contract pricing
3.10 Trade data analysis (driven by paid database)
3.10.1 Import/export volume & value trends (HS codes 847790, 847990)
3.10.2 Key trade corridors & regional supply dependencies
3.10.3 Tariff impact analysis by market
3.10.4 Trade policy changes & market access barriers
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 By Region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 Latin America
4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product, 2022-2035, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Single Screw Feed Barrel
5.3 Twin Screw Feed Barrel
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2022-2035, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Steel
6.3 Bimetallic
6.4 Alloy Steel
6.5 Coated Materials
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Barrel Design, 2022-2035, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Smooth Bore
7.3 Grooved Bore
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Size, 2022-2035, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Small (50 mm Diameter)
8.3 Medium (50-100 mm Diameter)
8.4 Large (>100 mm Diameter)
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2022-2035, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Extrusion
9.3 Injection Molding
9.4 Blow Molding
9.5 Compounding
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2022-2035, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Plastic industry
10.3 Food processing
10.4 Pharmaceutical
10.5 Chemical
10.6 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2022-2035, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Direct
11.3 Indirect
Chapter 12 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.5 Spain
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Japan
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Australia
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Argentina
12.6 MEA
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 Boco Pardubice
13.2 Canadian Feed Screws
13.3 Clextral
13.4 Concor Tool and Machine
13.5 Continental Feed Screw
13.6 Flite Technology
13.7 Gillkon Screw Manufacturing
13.8 Hillenbrand (Milacron)
13.9 Hi-Tech Screw Barrel Works
13.10 R. Dray Mfg. Inc
13.11 Reiloy
13.12 TWS Feed Screws
13.13 VGN Screw Barrel
13.14 Wexco Corporation
13.15 Xaloy
For more information about this report visit

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