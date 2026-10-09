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NBPE - Holding(S) In Company


2026-10-09 04:47:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00B1ZBD492
Issuer Name
NEUBERGER PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF Ireland
Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands
SMA #11 United States
SMA #10 United States
Saba Capital Pine Creek Fund, LP United States
SMA #9 United States
SMA #8 United States
Saba K Fund, LP United States
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd. Cayman Islands
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd. Cayman Islands
Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
06-Oct-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Oct-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.771478 3.291619 5.063097 1896697
Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00B1ZBD492 663617 0 1.771478 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 663617 1.771478%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Total Return Swap 12/15/2026 Cash 1233080 3.291619
Sub Total 8.B2 1233080 3.291619%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Boaz Weinstein Saba Capital Management GP, LLC
Saba Capital Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Management, L.P. 5.063097%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
08-Oct-2026
13. Place Of Completion
New York


MENAFN09102026004107003653ID1111782568



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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