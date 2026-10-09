FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY FEATURE“CARLTON TAYLOR HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the dramedy feature CARLTON TAYLOR HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on October 9, 2026

Dramedy Feature Sets Digital Debut on North American VOD Platforms Starting on October 9, 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the dramedy feature CARLTON TAYLOR HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS -- now available on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms starting on October 9, 2026.

Set in the days leading up to Christmas, CARLTON TAYLOR HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS follows Carlton, a meticulous textbook editor devoted to facts and order, whose life implodes when a young CEO pushes his longtime publishing company into an AI-driven future. Spiraling toward rock bottom, Carlton reconnects with a mysterious yet familiar figure who pulls him into a brutal journey across time, space, and fantasy. Moving through fractured moments of memory and fear, Carlton is driven toward a final crossing where reality itself begins to blur, leaving his ultimate fate uncertain.

Written and Directed by Thomas Ryan Ward, CARLTON TAYLOR HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS is an original production of Grayson Berry Productions, LLC, which owns the film, in association with Freestyle Digital Media. Produced by Thomas Ryan Ward, Grayson Berry, Carly Christopher, Theron LaFountain, and Executive Produced by Robert Benjamin, Dennis Chavis Scott Lewis, and Greg Kohls. Featured actors include: Grayson Berry ('Major'), Carly Christopher ('Annabelle'), Theron LaFountain ('Simon'), Maria Tornberg ('Tina'), Thomas Ryan Ward ('Carlton'), Raff Marchetta ('Spencer'), Ally Ross ('Kayla'), Andy Dispensa ('Peter / Bartender'), Arthur Gregory Pugh ('Franklin'), Bellamy Shivers ('Bartender'), Bob Senkewicz ('Archie'), Christopher Riley ('Young Carlton'), Damien S. Berger ('Joseph'), Danielle Richards ('Felicia'), Dennis Chavis ('Norm'), Dwayne Standridge ('Sam'), Emily Mangiavillano ('Chloe'), Eric Browne ('Charon #1'), Jeffrey P. Thornton ('JW'), Jessi Clayton ('Sheila'), Landon Chavis ('Landon'), Luis Calv ('Luis / Bandito Lad'), Nick Ferarro ('Waiter'), Sadie Doyle ('Gal #2'), Salar Ghajar ('Large Man'), Taso Zouroudis ('Ka'Tareen / Charon #2'), Terry Benjamin ('Piano Player') and Tifanie Sbriscia ('Susan / Gal #1').

"MAJOR PROBLEMS is a story about a man and an industry under pressure: truth, technology, addiction, the ugly business of deciding what a country teaches its kids," said writer, co-director and star Thomas Ryan Ward. "Then it puts him on a journey he never asked for and reminds us of something easy to forget, that facts are worth fighting for and nobody survives that fight alone."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire CARLTON TAYLOR HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS directly with the filmmakers.

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ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is one of the largest all-rights independent film distributors in the world. The company specializes in VOD and streaming distribution, film acquisition, and direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. With a veteran sales team and robust infrastructure, Freestyle Digital Media is a premier destination for independent filmmakers seeking multiplatform theatrical, VOD, and streaming distribution. Recent releases include UP THE CATALOGUE featuring Jonathan Bailey, ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy Award-winning Liza Colón-Zayas of FX's THE BEAR, DIARIO, MUJER & CAFÉ starring Roselyn Sánchez in her directorial debut, and CHARLIEBIRD, winner of the Founders Award at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. Additional titles in the Freestyle library include SURVIVE starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink of STRANGER THINGS, and BEST SUMMER EVER, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson. For more information, visit freestyledigitalmedia

Eric Peterkofsky / Sarah Madden

Allen Media Group/Freestyle Digital Media

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Official FDM Trailer - CARLTON TAYLOR HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS (2026)

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FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMEDY FEATURE“CARLTON TAYLOR HAS MAJOR PROBLEMS” News Provided By Allen Media Group October 09, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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