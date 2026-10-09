Rokit RETURNS AS PARTNER OF THE 2026 WESTON BEACH RACE

ROKiT Partners with Weston Beach Race 2026

ROKiT to support all 1,500 competitors with ROKiT Oxygen as part of a major presence at this year's event

- Jonathan KendrickKINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ROKiT is delighted to announce that it will return to the legendary Weston Beach Race in 2026, continuing its relationship with one of the UK's biggest and most spectacular off-road motorsport events.Following its involvement in last year's Weston Beach Race, ROKiT will continue this year as an official Partner of the 2026 Weston Beach Race, with a significant presence at the event.As part of the partnership, ROKiT will supply ROKiT Oxygen to all 1,500 competitors taking part in the event, helping riders prepare for and recover from one of the toughest challenges in British off-road motorsport.ROKiT will also have a number of competitors racing on ROKiT tyres, putting the company's motorcycle tyre products to the test in the uniquely demanding conditions of the Weston course.Away from the racing itself, ROKiT will create a substantial brand presence in a VIP area on the beachfront, with displays showcasing ROKiT OFF, ROKiT Oxygen and ROKiT tyres.ROKiT will also host a dedicated bar for guests, where visitors will have the opportunity to sample ABK beer, adding a further dimension to the company's presence throughout the weekend.The 43rd Weston Beach Race takes place from 16–18 October 2026 on the famous sands of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset. The three-day event will bring together around 1,500 competitors across motorcycles, quads, sidecars and SXS machinery, attracting thousands of spectators for one of the most distinctive motorsport weekends in the British sporting calendar.Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman and Co-Founder of ROKiT, said:“We are delighted to be returning to the Weston Beach Race in 2026. Having been involved last year, we wanted to continue our relationship with this extraordinary event and, importantly, to become even more directly involved with the competitors and the experience around the racing.“This year, every one of the 1,500 competitors will receive ROKiT Oxygen, we'll have riders competing on ROKiT tyres and we'll be showcasing ROKiT OFF, ROKiT Oxygen and our tyres in our beachfront VIP area.“We'll also be bringing hospitality to the beach, with an ABK bar for our guests. It should be a tremendous weekend and we're very pleased to be part of it again.”ROKiT has a long association with motorsport and has used many 4-wheel and 2-wheel competitions around the world both as a marketing platform and as an environment in which to showcase and develop its products.The Weston Beach Race provides an especially appropriate setting for ROKiT's growing portfolio of motorcycle and performance-related products.ROKiT OFF has been developed as a range of motorcycle care and maintenance products, while ROKiT Oxygen provides portable supplemental oxygen in a convenient format. ROKiT's motorcycle tyres will meanwhile face one of the most punishing tests imaginable as selected riders tackle the deep sand, high-speed sections and demanding conditions for which Weston has become famous.The company's beachfront VIP area will bring these different elements of the ROKiT portfolio together, giving invited guests the opportunity to see the products, experience the atmosphere of the event and enjoy ABK beer while watching the racing.Jonathan Kendrick added:“There is something wonderfully British about taking a beach in Somerset in October, putting 1,500 competitors on it and creating one of the toughest and most entertaining off-road events anywhere. We're proud to be back at Weston and we're looking forward to another exceptional weekend.”About ROKiTROKiT is a diversified global group of companies with interests spanning technology, communications, health and wellness, consumer products, content, entertainment and sport.ROKiT has a long association with international motorsport and sport, using competition not only as a promotional platform but also as an opportunity to demonstrate products in demanding real-world environments.For further information, visit .About the Weston Beach RaceThe Weston Beach Race is one of the UK's largest and best-known off-road motorsport events. First established more than four decades ago, it attracts competitors and spectators to Weston-super-Mare for a unique programme of motorcycle, quad, sidecar and SXS racing.The 43rd Weston Beach Race takes place from 16–18 October 2026 at Marine Parade, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset.

Bruce Renny

ROKiT Group

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ROKiT RETURNS AS PARTNER OF THE 2026 WESTON BEACH RACE News Provided By ROKiT October 09, 2026, 08:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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