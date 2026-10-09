Armaan Malik Talks About Importance Of Patience And Gratitude

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Playback singer Armaan Malik, who has crooned the song 'Sabar', has spoken up on the significance of patience and gratitude in a person's life.

The song is a part of 'Bhoomi 2026', and explores the idea that happiness does not always lie in reaching the destination, but in learning to appreciate the journey along the way.

The music of the song is composed by Salim–Sulaiman, and lyrics furnished by Shraddha Pandit. 'Sabar' is rooted in the values of patience, gratitude and appreciation. For Armaan, the song also holds a personal connection.

Talking about the song, Armaan said in a statement,“What drew me to Sabar was its musicality and the thought at its heart. Singing it for Salim-Sulaiman's Bhoomi project really challenged me, and I genuinely feel it is one of my best songs vocally. It is music I can be proud of years from now. I've had dreams that I've carried for years, especially with my own original music, so I connect with that reminder to keep believing and trust the journey”.

Armaan believes patience and gratitude can help put that comparison into perspective.

He further mentioned,“It is very easy to feel that someone else is racing ahead, especially when you can see everyone's achievements all the time. I've spoken about how important it is to realise that your journey is different from everyone else's. Patience helps you make peace with that, while gratitude reminds you to appreciate what you already have”.

“You can still have big dreams without feeling that where you are today is not enough. I hope Sabar gives people a moment to pause and feel a little more at peace with where they are. If someone is going through a phase where things aren't happening as planned, I hope it helps them trust their journey and recognise the good that is still there. And as a singer, I'd love for its musicality to inspire someone to practise, learn and find joy in singing”, he added.