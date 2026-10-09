Raza Murad Recalls Nana Patekar's Larger-Than-Life Persona, Says He Supported Farmers And Marathi Theatre Artists

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad remembered Nana Patekar as a generous and compassionate individual.

He recalled how Patekar supported underprivileged farmers and underpaid Marathi theatre artists while remaining grounded despite his success. Paying tribute to the late actor, Murad spoke about his personal association with Patekar and recalled how he would visit the latter's Matunga residence every year during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Remembering Patekar's personality both on and off screen, Murad said,“I used to visit Nana Patekar's Matunga residence every year during Ganesh Chaturthi. This year I couldn't go because he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his Pune farm. What a versatile, intense actor on screen and an equally larger-than-life character off screen.”

Describing Patekar as a“lion-hearted man”, Raza Murad highlighted his philanthropic work and said the actor donated a significant portion of his earnings to help underprivileged farmers and struggling Marathi theatre artists.“He was a lion-hearted man, who used to donate his ninety per cent earnings to underprivileged farmers and underpaid Marathi stage actors. That great era has ended after his untimely demise,” he said.

Murad further recalled how success never changed Patekar, describing him as a simple person at heart who remained committed to the welfare of others.

“There would be no other Nana Patekar, who was a simpleton villager at heart. The great success never affected him even a bit. He always lived for others' upliftment and wellbeing. God bless his noble departed soul, eternally,” he added.

“There would be no other Nana patekar, who was a simpleton villager at heart. The great success never affected him even a bit. He always lived for other's upliftment and wellbeing. god bless his noble departed soul, eternally.”

Known for his intense performances and versatility, Patekar earned recognition for his work across Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Several prominent members of the Indian film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hema Malini, have paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar following his demise. Raj Babbar, Anupam Kher, Rohit Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi were also among the celebrities who remembered his immense contribution to Indian cinema and the lasting influence he had on generations of performers.

The Padma Shri awardee passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. According to reports, the veteran actor was found unconscious at his residence in Goa after experiencing severe chest discomfort.