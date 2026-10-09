Your AI Already Runs Your Day. Now It Knows Your Portfolio

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) etoro launches connectors for Claude, ChatGPT, Grok and Grok Bot, bringing investors' accounts into the AI assistants where they already think, plan and work. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: etoro, the trading and investing platform, has launched connectors for Claude, ChatGPT, Grok and Grok Bot. Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the connectors bring an investor's etoro account into the AI assistant they already use with no API keys, code or technical setup required.

“Every few years, technology changes the way people invest. Social investing connected people to each other. Mobile put the markets in their pocket. Today it's AI, and the place people now think and plan is with their AI assistant, so that's where their portfolio needs to be. For many years this industry gave people access. The next phase is intelligence: investors combining their own judgment with AI. It's not the investor or the AI, it's both, with the investor always in control.” commented Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of etoro.

etoro's latest Retail Investor Beat shows the appetite for this shift. 56 per cent of retail investors either already use or are open to using AI tools such as ChatGPT or AI agents to help pick or alter investments.

The opportunity is no longer just asking AI what is happening in the market. It is asking what is happening in your portfolio. Once connected, users can ask questions about their actual holdings, positions, balances and performance, rather than a hypothetical investor.

Users can choose read-only access for research and analysis, or read-and-act access where available. Any action is proposed for review and approval. Funding and withdrawals remain in etoro, never in the chat, and users can pause or disconnect the connection at any time. New users can begin with simple look-ups and test workflows on a demo account first.

Put simply: the assistant brings the analysis, etoro brings the market access, and control remains with the investor.

Guy Barkat, Director of API Partnerships said:“AI assistants are becoming part of everyday life. They help people plan, research, summarise information and get things done. Investing is moving into that same space. Connectors bring portfolio context into the AI tools people already use, while keeping the investor in control. It is an important step towards an agentic trading experience built around clear boundaries, transparency and approval.”

etoro is listed in the connector directory of select AI platforms, with more listings on the way. On those platforms, setup takes a few clicks: search for etoro, connect and sign in. Anywhere else, investors can add etoro manually in minutes by adding a custom connector. Tori, etoro's AI agent, can help you through the process plus step-by-step guides for every assistant are available at .

Capabilities and availability vary by assistant and regulatory jurisdiction. Connectors are not currently available to clients in the US, Australia or Singapore.

etoro's Retail Investor Beat surveyed 11,000 retail investors across 13 countries between 13 and 28 August 2026. The research was conducted by Opinium. Respondents did not need to be etoro users.

About etoro:

etoro is the platform where you can trade, invest, and spend. Founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way, we've built a regulated, Nasdaq-listed platform used by millions of people in 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge. By combining the collective intelligence of our community with AI-powered tools, we've created a collaborative investment community designed to help you grow your knowledge and wealth. On etoro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, copy other investors, or invest with an AI agent.

Disclaimers:

etoro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of investments can go down as well as up and your capital is at risk.

AI-generated outputs or transactions originating from third parties do not constitute investment advice or recommendations by etoro. etoro does not warrant the accuracy of AI-generated outputs. AI systems may perform poorly, act quickly and be difficult to stop in real time. Trades may differ from what you asked or saw, so verify positions and fees in your etoro account.

You are responsible for all trades, losses and third-party use of your data. Agentic trading may not suit all investors. etoro's terms and conditions apply.