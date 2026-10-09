Pulmonary fibrosis affects a person's ability to breathe and can make everyday activities increasingly difficult over time[i] Playing on the famous concept of an 'elevator pitch,' the film simplifies a complex disease into a clear message that can be understood in the course of a single elevator ride Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF) are characterized by progressive scarring of the lungs, which causes an irreversible decline in lung function[ii] Together, the two diseases are estimated to affect up to 9.2 million people worldwide[iii]

Dubai, UAE – October, 2026: Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, has premiered a new short film as part of a campaign to raise awareness of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Progressive Pulmonary Fibrosis (PPF), two progressive lung conditions that can have a profound impact on patients' everyday lives. Hosted in Dubai, the premiere brought together leading pulmonology and rheumatology healthcare professionals, including Dr. Bassam Mahboub, Vice-President of the Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS), and Dr. Shamma Al Nokhatha, President of the Emirates Society for Rheumatology (ESR), to raise awareness of pulmonary fibrosis and the importance of recognizing its signs earlier. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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IPF and PPF are characterized by progressive scarring of the lungs, which causes an irreversible decline in lung function and makes it increasingly difficult for the body to take in oxygen. In IPF, the cause of this scarring is unknown, while PPF can develop in people living with other conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis. Common symptoms can include a persistent dry cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, which are often mistaken for ageing, tiredness or lack of fitness. As PPF progresses, everyday activities become increasingly difficult and the risk of death increases

Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim, Near East and UAE, said:“We have been working in respiratory health for generations, and we know that scientific progress must go hand in hand with greater disease awareness and timely diagnosis. Recent developments in pulmonary fibrosis care in the UAE represent important progress for patients and healthcare professionals working to improve disease management. We want to build on this momentum by helping more people recognize the signs of IPF and PPF and seek medical advice earlier, while continuing to advance science and access to innovative healthcare solutions.”

While IPF and PPF are considered rare, together they are estimated to affect up to 9.2 million people worldwide. Their progressive nature makes early recognition particularly important, yet studies suggest that diagnosis can be delayed by one to two years

Dr. Bassam Mahboub, Vice-President of the Emirates Thoracic Society (ETS), said:“Pulmonary fibrosis care is at an important point of transition. We are moving towards a future where recognizing the disease earlier, strengthening multidisciplinary assessment and acting sooner can become a more consistent part of the patient journey. The challenge now is to make sure that a symptom as easily dismissed as breathlessness becomes a prompt to investigate, rather than a reason to wait. The more we recognize these changes earlier, the better positioned we are to move patients towards the right assessment and appropriate care.”

The awareness initiative comes at a pivotal time for pulmonary fibrosis care in the UAE, following the recent approval of a new treatment option for IPF and PPF. The milestone follows more than a decade without a new treatment demonstrating efficacy in IPF, representing important progress for people living with these progressive diseases.

Dr. Shamma Al Nokhatha, President of the Emirates Society for Rheumatology (ESR), said:“The next chapter in pulmonary fibrosis care should be defined not only by scientific progress, but by how effectively we translate that progress into earlier recognition and better patient journeys. That means strengthening awareness across patients, families and healthcare professionals, and making sure people with persistent symptoms are connected to the right care at the right time. This is where innovation can have its greatest impact for patients.”

For more than a century, Boehringer Ingelheim has worked to advance respiratory health, pioneering treatments across conditions including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pulmonary fibrosis. Today, the company continues to build on its deep scientific expertise in respiratory disease, though research, development and strategic collaborations aimed at advancing new therapies and improving outcomes for people living with serious lung conditions.

About Boehringer Ingelheim:

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim has a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health.

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Great Place to Work UAE (2026, 2025, 2024) [i] Cottin Front Med 2022 (v1.0) – Be alert to changes in your patients' quality of life (p.9) PF-ILD also negatively impacts patients' emotional and mental wellbeing, leading to stress, anxiety, depression, and in some cases, suicidal [ii] > 2018 – Matrix abnormalities in pulmonary fibrosis (v1.0) – IPF characteristics (p.1) Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF ) is a chronic disease of unknown origin, which is characterised by progressive scarring of lung tissue, [iii] Cottin V, Teague R, Nicholson L, Langham S, Baldwin M. The burden of progressive-fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. Front Med (Lausanne). 2022;9:799912. doi:10.3389/fmed.2022.799912. [iv] > 2018 – Matrix abnormalities in pulmonary fibrosis (v1.0) – IPF characteristics (p.1) Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF ) is a chronic disease of unknown origin, which is characterised by progressive scarring of lung tissue, [v] > 2018 – Matrix abnormalities in pulmonary fibrosis (v1.0) – IPF characteristics (p.1) Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF ) is a chronic disease of unknown origin, which is characterised by progressive scarring of lung tissue, [vi] > Kondoh Adv Ther 2025 (v1.0) – Associated with other conditions (p.6) terminology was provided (Fig. 3) [vii] Hoyer N, Prior TS, Bendstrup E, Wilcke T, Shaker SB. Risk factors for diagnostic delay in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Respir Res. 2019;20(1):103. doi:10.1186/s12931-019-1076-0. [viii] Estimates of epidemiology, mortality and disease burden associated with progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease in France (the PROGRESS study) [ix] Cottin V, Teague R, Nicholson L, Langham S, Baldwin M. The burden of progressive-fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. Front Med (Lausanne). 2022;9:799912. doi:10.3389/fmed.2022.799912. [x] 2019 – Risk factors for diagnostic delay in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (v1.0) – Timely diagnosis (p.1) The median diagnostic delay was 2.1 years