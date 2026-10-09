“Frontline Heroes” Office Marks World Mental Health Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: The“Frontline Heroes” Office affirmed that prioritizing mental health is an essential part of caring for Frontline Heroes and enhancing their ability to continue performing their duties effectively under all circumstances. The statement was issued on World Mental Health Day, observed annually on 10 October. In 2026, the occasion is being marked under the theme“To Hear Lived Experience: Real Voices, Real Change,” highlighting the importance of meaningfully involving people with lived experience in shaping policies, services and decisions that affect their lives. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Office commended the efforts of healthcare and medical professionals, as well as all Frontline Heroes, who continue to fulfil their responsibilities in demanding environments that require a high level of preparedness and a sustained ability to manage pressure and challenges.

It stressed that supporting these heroes means listening to the pressures they face, facilitating access to support when needed, and creating professional environments that recognize and respect their human needs alongside their professional responsibilities.

The“Frontline Heroes” Office also commended the UAE Government's efforts to translate this approach into tangible policies and practices. In 2026, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi issued a policy on healthcare workforce wellbeing, which came into effect in September 2026, establishing a clear regulatory framework for the wellbeing of healthcare professionals. Access to specialized support has also been strengthened through the activation of a round-the-clock mental health support line, reaffirming that supporting healthcare workers is not a temporary response, but an institutional approach that keeps pace with the development of the healthcare system and strengthens its long-term resilience.

The“Frontline Heroes” Office concluded by stressing that true appreciation for Frontline Heroes goes beyond recognizing their efforts after they have performed their duties; it begins with creating an environment that protects and supports them while they carry them out. The Office stated:“Protecting those who protect our community begins by caring for them, and the strength of the frontline also depends on their ability to work in an environment that sees the person behind the profession and stands by them at every stage.”