THE ROAD TO MIAMI BEGINS: RED BULL WINGS CUP KICKS OFF A NEW GLOBAL EA SPORTS FCTM 27 COMPETITION

EA SPORTS FCTM 27 players of all levels across almost 80 countries will have the chance to compete in Red Bull Wings Cup, with a route from online and university qualifiers to the World Final in Miami. Registration is now open. Limited Edition Red Bull Wings Cup cans will unlock EA SPORTS FCTM 27 in-game rewards and give eligible consumers the chance to win a trip to watch the World Final in Miami. In the UAE, players can qualify through the Open League, University League or a last-chance Wild Card qualifier, with Emirati footballer Yahya Alghassani joining the campaign.

UAE, October 2026: The road to Miami begins. Registration is now open in the UAE for Red Bull Wings Cup, a new EA SPORTS FCTM 27 competition giving everyday players the chance to compete for the opportunity to represent their country on a global stage like never before. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Taking place across almost 80 countries and in partnership with EA SPORTS and PlayStation, Red Bull Wings Cup welcomes players of all skill levels to compete, whether from home or on campus. Only those who rise to the top will earn a place at their National Final for the chance to represent the UAE at the Red Bull Wings Cup World Final at Inter Miami's Nu Stadium in Miami, USA, in early 2027. The once-in-a-lifetime World Final will combine competitive gameplay with real-life football moments as finalists compete to become the inaugural Red Bull Wings Cup champion.

The University League – where currently enrolled university students compete on PlayStation®5 consoles in on-campus qualifiers against other students from across the UAE, playing EA SPORTS FCTM 27 Rush. The Open League – where players can log into PlayStation Tournaments on their PlayStation®5 consoles to compete online using their own squad, playing EA SPORTS FCTM 27 Ultimate Team. The Wild Card qualifier – a last-chance qualifier taking place on 31 October at Zed Gaming in Abu Dhabi.

In the UAE, players have three routes to the National Final:

Red Bull Wings Cup is open to everyone aged 18 and over who is a current resident of the UAE. Local Terms and Conditions may apply.

The top players from the Open and University Leagues, alongside the successful Wild Card qualifier, will progress to the National Final, with the eligible National Champion earning the right to represent the UAE at the World Final in Miami.

Bringing together the football, gaming and creator communities, Emirati footballer Yahya Alghassani will also join the UAE campaign as the competition builds towards its climax in Miami.

The tournament experience in the UAE will also be supported by the event partners Jetour UAE and Elite Group Holding and TCL, bringing display technology and automotive innovation into the Red Bull Wings Cup journey.

Jetour UAE and Elite Group Holding will complement this experience by bringing the Jetour G700 TOPFIRE to key Red Bull Wings Cup activations, giving visitors the opportunity to discover the car's technology, design and capabilities alongside the EA SPORTS FCTM 27 gaming experience.

TCL joins as the Official Display Partner, integrating one of its flagship QD-Mini LED TVs across competition zones and on-site activations to power ultra-smooth, high-refresh-rate gameplay and an immersive viewing experience for players and spectators.

Beyond the tournament, Limited Edition Red Bull Wings Cup cans are currently being rolled out in the UAE. Each can features an eight-digit code beneath the tab, which eligible consumers can redeem for EA SPORTS FCTM 27 in-game rewards, including player cards and season points. Eligible consumers will also have the chance to win a trip to watch the World Final in Miami, giving players even more ways to step into the Red Bull Wings Cup experience, wherever they play.

Through the partnership with Red Bull Wings Cup, Jetour UAE and Elite Group Holding continues to connect with UAE audiences through experiences that bring together technology, entertainment and contemporary football culture, with the Jetour G700 serving as a key part of the on-ground experience.

Red Bull Wings Cup is in partnership with EA SPORTS and PlayStation® Tournaments.

Registration is now open via the Red Bull Wings Cup UAE 2026 event page.

About TCL:

TCL is a global leader in consumer electronics and display technology, operating across more than 160 markets worldwide. Guided by its mission to“Inspire Greatness,” TCL delivers high-performance gaming monitors, immersive TVs, and smart home technology designed to connect fans to the action and elevate every experience.