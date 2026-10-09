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THE ROAD TO MIAMI BEGINS: RED BULL WINGS CUP KICKS OFF A NEW GLOBAL EA SPORTS FCTM 27 COMPETITION
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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EA SPORTS FCTM 27 players of all levels across almost 80 countries will have the chance to compete in Red Bull Wings Cup, with a route from online and university qualifiers to the World Final in Miami. Registration is now open.
Limited Edition Red Bull Wings Cup cans will unlock EA SPORTS FCTM 27 in-game rewards and give eligible consumers the chance to win a trip to watch the World Final in Miami.
In the UAE, players can qualify through the Open League, University League or a last-chance Wild Card qualifier, with Emirati footballer Yahya Alghassani joining the campaign.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Taking place across almost 80 countries and in partnership with EA SPORTS and PlayStation, Red Bull Wings Cup welcomes players of all skill levels to compete, whether from home or on campus. Only those who rise to the top will earn a place at their National Final for the chance to represent the UAE at the Red Bull Wings Cup World Final at Inter Miami's Nu Stadium in Miami, USA, in early 2027. The once-in-a-lifetime World Final will combine competitive gameplay with real-life football moments as finalists compete to become the inaugural Red Bull Wings Cup champion. In the UAE, players have three routes to the National Final:
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The University League – where currently enrolled university students compete on PlayStation®5 consoles in on-campus qualifiers against other students from across the UAE, playing EA SPORTS FCTM 27 Rush.
The Open League – where players can log into PlayStation Tournaments on their PlayStation®5 consoles to compete online using their own squad, playing EA SPORTS FCTM 27 Ultimate Team.
The Wild Card qualifier – a last-chance qualifier taking place on 31 October at Zed Gaming in Abu Dhabi.
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