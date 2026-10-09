MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Specialised non-surgical services support patients experiencing pelvic pain, bladder or bowel concerns, postpartum recovery needs, and pelvic rehabilitation after surgery Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE,October 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, is highlighting the availability of specialised Women's Health Physiotherapy and Pelvic Health Services at SEHA's Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC) Rehabilitation Hospital and SEHA's Tawam Hospital, supporting patients with access to evidence-based, non-surgical pelvic health care closer to home.

Pelvic health concerns are common, but many patients delay seeking support because they assume symptoms such as pelvic pain, urinary leakage, bladder or bowel concerns, and postpartum discomfort are a normal part of childbirth, ageing, or recovery after surgery. Through its specialised physiotherapy services, SEHA aims to raise awareness that these symptoms can often be assessed, managed, and improved with the right support.

The services are designed for pregnant or postpartum mothers, menopausal women, and individuals experiencing chronic pelvic, bladder, or bowel pain and dysfunction. They also support patients recovering after pelvic or colorectal surgery, where rehabilitation can help restore function, improve confidence, and support a safer return to daily activities.

Women's health physiotherapy focuses on assessing and rehabilitating the pelvic floor and surrounding muscles that support bladder, bowel, sexual, and core function. Treatment may include education, guided exercises, movement retraining, pain management strategies, bladder and bowel habit support, and personalised rehabilitation plans based on each patient's needs.

The service uses advanced tools such as visual biofeedback and real-time ultrasound imaging, which help patients understand how their pelvic floor muscles are working. This visual feedback can make rehabilitation more practical and engaging, allowing patients to learn how to activate, relax, and control the right muscles more effectively.

Marie Angeline Rivera Sollorano, Senior Physiotherapist and Women's Health Rehabilitation Team Leader at SEHA's STMC Rehabilitation Hospital, said:“Many women silently live with pelvic pain, leakage, or postpartum discomfort because they believe these symptoms are unavoidable. They are common, but they should not be ignored. With specialised assessment, education, and physiotherapy, we can help patients understand what is happening in their bodies and support them with safe, personalised, and non-surgical care.”

Sollorano added:“Our goal is to make pelvic health care more accessible and less difficult to talk about. Whether a patient is navigating pregnancy, recovering after birth, managing symptoms during menopause, or rebuilding function after pelvic or colorectal surgery, early support can make a meaningful difference to comfort, confidence, and quality of life.”

SEHA's rehabilitation services are currently available at both STMC Rehabilitation Hospital, 3rd Floor, from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and at Tawam Hospital Polyclinic, Women's Health Clinic 2, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Through these services, SEHA continues to support patients with accessible, specialised rehabilitation pathways that place education, dignity, and patient-centred recovery at the heart of care.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic s, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis s, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.