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Axis Communications Powerful Radar Device Delivers Reliable Area Protection With 360° Coverage

Axis Communications Powerful Radar Device Delivers Reliable Area Protection With 360° Coverage


2026-10-09 04:46:05
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Axis Communications has announced the upcoming launch of an innovative radar device that delivers AI-powered classification with 360° coverage across expansive areas, 24/7, in all weather and light conditions. It detects objects up to 200 m (656 ft) away, with human recognition across 40,000 m2 (430,000 ft2).* Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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AXIS D2124-VE Radar features box-shaped detection and recognition zones to simplify coverage planning and system design. Designed to be mounted on sturdy poles, mobile surveillance trailers, or rooftops, it delivers complete 360° coverage. Radar image stabilization ensures more accurate radar detections when the device is subject to vibrations-ideal for windy environments.

This powerful radar can be installed with AXIS Q6225-LE PTZ Camera to deliver cost-efficient, large-area surveillance. The two devices work together, enabled by AXIS Radar Autotracking for PTZ, which combines autotracking and server-side AI-powered classification of the video stream for accurate visual verification of radar alarms-all without human interaction. To further minimize false alarms, an optional double-knock feature requires visual verification before triggering an event.

Key features:
    Human recognition zone of 40,000 m2 (430,000 ft2) Box-shaped surveillance zones for efficient coverage Low average power consumption per m2/ft2 Works with AXIS Q6225-LE PTZ Camera Optional double-knock feature

Despite its vast 360° coverage and AI-powered classification, AXIS D2124-VE offers low power consumption– averaging 14.8 W for the entire human recognition zone of 40,000 m2 (430,000 ft2)*.

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Mid-East Info

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