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Axis Communications Powerful Radar Device Delivers Reliable Area Protection With 360° Coverage
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Axis Communications has announced the upcoming launch of an innovative radar device that delivers AI-powered classification with 360° coverage across expansive areas, 24/7, in all weather and light conditions. It detects objects up to 200 m (656 ft) away, with human recognition across 40,000 m2 (430,000 ft2).* Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn AXIS D2124-VE Radar features box-shaped detection and recognition zones to simplify coverage planning and system design. Designed to be mounted on sturdy poles, mobile surveillance trailers, or rooftops, it delivers complete 360° coverage. Radar image stabilization ensures more accurate radar detections when the device is subject to vibrations-ideal for windy environments. This powerful radar can be installed with AXIS Q6225-LE PTZ Camera to deliver cost-efficient, large-area surveillance. The two devices work together, enabled by AXIS Radar Autotracking for PTZ, which combines autotracking and server-side AI-powered classification of the video stream for accurate visual verification of radar alarms-all without human interaction. To further minimize false alarms, an optional double-knock feature requires visual verification before triggering an event. Key features:
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Human recognition zone of 40,000 m2 (430,000 ft2)
Box-shaped surveillance zones for efficient coverage
Low average power consumption per m2/ft2
Works with AXIS Q6225-LE PTZ Camera
Optional double-knock feature
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