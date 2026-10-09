Press Release: Fastercapital's Equitypilot Welcomes MUQU Medical Centre To Improve Local Access To Care

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital has accepted MUQU Medical Centre into EquityPilot, announcing a collaboration designed to help the new clinic establish operations, prioritize patient-centred... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Uganda & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital has accepted MUQU Medical Centre into EquityPilot, announcing a collaboration designed to help the new clinic establish operations, prioritize patient-centred services, and accelerate early-stage execution in its community. The program engagement focuses on practical support to move MUQU from launch planning into steady service delivery.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot will concentrate on operational setup, clinical workflow design, and community outreach during the first 30–60 days to help MUQU Medical Centre begin serving patients efficiently and safely.

Why It Matters?

Local demand for accessible, affordable primary and specialist care continues to grow as communities seek integrated services close to home. MUQU Medical Centre aims to address gaps in diagnostics and preventive care while offering a broad set of specialties to serve families, seniors, and corporate clients. The timing aligns with rising patient expectations for coordinated, timely services and local providers that can reduce travel and delays.

What the Startup Delivers?

MUQU Medical Centre is designed as a community-focused outpatient clinic offering primary care, pediatrics, gynecology, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, mental health support, and on-site diagnostics including laboratory and ultrasound. The centre emphasizes shorter waiting times, competitive pricing, and patient-centred care models intended to improve access and continuity for the local population.

Why Now?

Timing Advances in affordable diagnostics, telemedicine workflows, and heightened community interest in preventive health create an opening for a well-run outpatient clinic that consolidates core services under one roof. MUQU's model targets convenience and coordinated care at a moment when patients are prioritizing both quality and accessibility.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Operational guidance to set clinical workflows, patient registration, and EMR adoption – Support on go-to-market messaging, pricing strategy, and initial community outreach – Mentorship on regulatory readiness and quality assurance processes – Connections to relevant ecosystem stakeholders including advisors and service providers

First 30–60 Days

Program Plan Initial efforts will focus on finalizing facility setup, implementing basic electronic medical record processes, staff onboarding and training, and launching community awareness activities and referral channels. FasterCapital's work will be execution-oriented, helping MUQU prioritize the operational tasks needed to accept patients and manage early demand.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik said: 'We're excited to support MUQU Medical Centre through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days

Near-Term Roadmap Over the coming quarter MUQU Medical Centre intends to open its doors to patients, establish core diagnostic services, and begin structured outreach to local employers and community groups to build steady patient volume while refining operational processes.

About MUQU Medical Centre

MUQU Medical Centre Founded by Nakiwala Elizabeth, is a community-focused outpatient clinic aiming to provide accessible, affordable, and comprehensive healthcare services, including primary care, specialty consultations, diagnostics, and wellness programs. MUQU emphasizes patient-centred care, reduced wait times, and integrated services to meet local healthcare needs.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.