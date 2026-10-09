Delhi: 13-Year-Old Boy Weighing 186 Kg Undergoes Bariatric Surgery

Ganga Ram Hospital's Department of Laparoscopic, Laser & General Surgery successfully performed a laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy on a 13-year-old boy with severe obesity and associated health concerns.

Patient's Condition and Background

The child also has a strong family history of obesity, with both parents having struggled with obesity and subsequently undergoing bariatric surgery. This family history may indicate a familial or genetic contribution to his obesity, alongside environmental and lifestyle factors.

The young patient had experienced progressive weight gain over the years, reaching approximately 186 kg, and was experiencing breathlessness, joint pain, backache, increased snoring, sleep apnea, disturbed sleep, and anger-related behavioural issues. Despite attempts to manage his weight through dietary restrictions and lifestyle modifications, he could not achieve adequate, sustained weight loss.

The Surgical Procedure and Recovery

Following a comprehensive evaluation and detailed assessment by a multidisciplinary medical team, bariatric surgery was considered as part of the patient's overall management plan. The laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy was performed on August 13, 2026.

Following the procedure, the patient's diet was gradually advanced under medical supervision. He has since lost more than 20 kg, with the family reporting improvements in breathing, snoring, sleep quality, mobility, and joint discomfort.

Long-Term Outlook and Expert Guidance

The medical team expects the patient's weight to continue reducing progressively over the next 12 to 18 months. The long-term outcome will depend on adherence to dietary recommendations, physical activity, nutritional support, and regular medical follow-up.

Lead Surgeon's Statement

Dr Tarun Mittal, Consultant, Department of Laparoscopic, Laser & General Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, led the surgical care.

The hospital emphasises that bariatric surgery in children and adolescents requires careful patient selection, comprehensive medical and nutritional evaluation, involvement of parents or guardians, and long-term multidisciplinary follow-up. Continued nutritional counselling, lifestyle modification, and regular monitoring remain important components of postoperative care.

The patient will continue to be monitored by the Surgical, Paediatrics, and Chest Medicine teams as advised. (ANI)

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